A Hart County man was arrested Sunday after deputies there learned that two people had been stabbed.
According to the Hart County Sheriff's Office, deputies responding to a report of a stabbing at Red Buck Estes Road found the two victims, who were flown to University of Louisville Hospital.
The names of the two victims have not been released, but the sheriff's office said they are in stable condition at the hospital.
After an investigation, Mitchell Rice, 58, of Bonnieville, was arrested on two counts of first-degree assault and booked into Hart County Jail.