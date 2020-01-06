Two boaters were rescued Sunday from Barren River after their boat stalled, leaving them stranded in the river.
The water rescue occurred in the area of Halls Chapel Road and Jenkins Road on Sunday evening.
The engine of the boat reportedly gave out, and the boaters were clinging to a tree branch as they waited for first responders. The boaters were located and brought to safety at the Lonnie White boat ramp.
Barren River Volunteer Fire Department responded to the rescue, with assistance from the Bowling Green Fire Department, Warren County Sheriff's Office, Warren County Emergency Management, EMS and Browning, Richardsville, Hadley and Gott volunteer fire departments.
