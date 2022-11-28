Two strangers are forever connected by an organ donation that began as a plea for help on a social media post.
Cindy Murphy, of Bowling Green, and Renee Nally, of Smiths Grove, are telling their story that began in October of 2018. One that resulted in Nally donating a kidney to save Murphy’s life in 2019. Their hope is that others will consider organ donation to help those in dire need.
Murphy, who battled kidney disease for years, found out in 2017 that her kidney was functioning at 23% and if she didn’t find a donor match she would not survive.
“My doctor said, ‘Honey, you’re only at 23% function, and we put people on the list at 20%.’ He said, ‘In two years your kidneys will fail,’ and they did,” said Murphy.
A desperate Murphy posted to Facebook looking for a donor.
“I had a match and I was extremely excited.” Murphy recounted. “Then it fell through a week later and I was in dialysis when they called me. I was devastated. I didn’t know if I’d see my kids at Christmas, graduate or be there for them in the future.”
Rene Nally, a Med Center Health employee, saw Murphy’s first post and shared it and moved on.
“As a faithful person I felt there was something bigger than myself that made me get involved,” Nally said. “I spoke to my family and they were very supportive.”
Murphy reached out again on social media hoping for a miracle when Nally messaged her and asked if she seen her original post.
“I sent out a post again and Renee inboxed me and said did you not get my message?” Murphy said.
Nally was approved as a donor in June of 2019 and on June 3 she knocked and Murphy’s door and the two hugged. Their lives have changed ever since and they have become the best of friends.
Both women went underwent successful kidney transplant surgeries July 15, 2019.
“We got together on the first anniversary of the transplant. We text a lot and stay in touch,” Nally said. “We have a connection forever, she is like my ‘kid sis’.”
After the passing of Nally’s Golden Retriever, Murphy contacted a Golden Retriever breeder and got each of them a puppy, brothers.
“I gave her a kidney and she gave me a puppy, so I think we’re even,” said Nally.
Both woman are thankful for the support of family and friends through the entire process.
I really want to thank my boss at Med Center Health, Georgena Brackett and my supervisor Laura Williams. They were very supportive and made time for me to be an organ donor Nally said.
Murphy and Nally decided to tell their story during the holiday season to encourage others to feel more comfortable with the idea of donating an organ.
According to data from Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA), more than 1,000 organ donors helped save lives through the organization in 2021, marking a 75% increase in local donors since 2017 and a fourth consecutive year of growth.
More than 94,000 Kentuckians added their names to the donor registry last year, according to the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust for Life.
According to KODA, the number of people waiting for a transplant far exceeds the available organs, tissues, and corneas, which means about 20 people die each day without receiving a lifesaving transplant.
You can register to become an organ donor at RegisterMeKy.org. For more information on organ donation, visit donatelifeky.org.