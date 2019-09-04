Two teenagers were arrested on multiple charges after deputies investigated vehicle break-ins in the county.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday to Saturn Way on a report of suspicious activity and located two suspects, Destin Long, 19, of Bowling Green, and Muhamed Ademi, 19, of Alvaton.
Long was charged with theft by unlawful taking (more than $500), theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle (less than $500), first-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and third-degree escape.
Ademi was charged with theft by unlawful taking (more than $500), theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle (less than $500), third-degree criminal trespassing and public intoxication.
