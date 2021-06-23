State wildlife officials investigating a shooting complaint have brought charges against two men suspected of committing hunting violations in multiple states.
According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, a state conservation officer investigated a shooting from the road complaint in April in Simpson County, receiving information from witnesses about a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident.
The information led to evidence of suspected poaching activity by Sid Herring, 51, of Murfreesboro and Stefan Brownlie, 38, of Portland, Tenn., which resulted in misdemeanor charges of taking wildlife from a vehicle and illegal take/pursue a deer/wild turkey against both men.
Herring is additionally charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, discharge of a firearm/other device upon/across a public road and entry on land to shoot/hunt/fish/trap without consent.
State fish and wildlife officials following up on the initial complaint found a wild turkey that had been shot and killed by road hunters on April 23.
Conservation Officer Trevor Lowe recalled a complaint from weeks earlier about a man asking for permission to hunt in Simpson County who was driving a blue truck matching the vehicle that witnesses described in the other incident.
Lowe contacted the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency because the location of the complaint was close to the state border, according to the state fish and wildlife bureau.
Tennessee wildlife officers interviewed Brownlie at his home on April 27, and he told officials he drove the vehicle and slowed down so Herring could shoot at the turkey from the passenger side window into a field where they did not have permission to hunt, according to Kentucky fish and wildlife.
Law enforcement seized Brownlie's phone and obtained a search warrant, leading to the discovery of pictures of Herring and Brownlie posing with turkey carcasses and an antlered deer.
Investigators learned that Herring killed a deer in Kentucky without reporting it to the state Telecheck Review system as required and took the carcass to Tennessee without removing the brain and spinal column as required by state law.
Investigators also obtained evidence of Herring and Brownlie trespassing on a Tennessee property next to Brownlie's residence, pictures of 13 turkeys killed in two other states and electronic communications between the two men about killing the turkeys, according to Kentucky fish and wildlife.