Two teenagers from Tennessee were arrested Friday after reportedly leading police on a pursuit in a stolen car.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers in Post 3 were contacted around 9:17 a.m. Friday by the Nashville Metro Police Department, who said they were following a stolen car.
The car, a 2018 Volkswagen Passat, entered Kentucky and was observed traveling at a high rate of speed by a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officer, who attempted to stop the vehicle.
Multiple KSP troopers pursued the Passat northbound on I-65 before it exited at the 48-mile marker in Cave City and re-entered I-65 southbound.
During the pursuit, the car swerved twice in an attempt to strike troopers, according to KSP.
The chase continued into Tennessee, where it stopped at the 104-mile marker of I-65.
The driver, Anthony L. Stevenson, 18, of Nashville, was arrested on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, receiving stolen property valued at more than $10,000 and several traffic offenses.
A passenger, Deontay L. Staten, 18, of Nashville, was captured after running into a wooded area, according to KSP.
He was charged with receiving stolen property valued at more than $10,000 (motor vehicle).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.