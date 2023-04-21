Tyson Foods Bowling Green will host a community donation event on Saturday at the Western Kentucky University Innovation Center at 2413 Nashville Road.
Volunteers from the Bowling Green facility will distribute 40,000 pounds of protein beginning at 8 a.m. Brian Wikel, plant manager of the 400,000-square-foot Tyson Foods bacon production facility scheduled to open later this year in Bowling Green’s Kentucky Transpark, said 20-pound packages of breaded chicken patties will be distributed to each vehicle that comes through the donation line.
“That should allow for us to provide to around 2,000 families,” he said.
Wikel said the intent of the distribution is to help those who are food insecure, but others can also show up.
“We won’t turn anyone down, but our hope is to get it to the people who need it the most,” he said.
He asks that people show up in the donation line close to the start time of the event and not arrive too early.
Wikel said that while he doesn’t expect to have leftovers, if there are any, they will be donated to the Salvation Army in Bowling Green.
“We want to make sure they get into the right hands,” he said.
Volunteers from the Bowling Green facility will also be on site to answer questions about job opportunities with the company, which will employ 450.
Wikel stated that while they are not at full hiring mode yet, “we would really like to talk to people and tell them about our plant in Bowling Green” and that representatives will be there to answer questions about general production positions.
“I think there is an idea that this is a chicken plant, but that’s not the case,” he said. “It’s a prepared foods plant and the product produced is 100% bacon. Those jobs are a little bit different than in a chicken harvest facility.”
Saturday’s protein distribution is the first of what Wikel anticipates will be three distribution events, with others scheduled for May and June.
“Hopefully this first one goes very smoothly,” he said. “Since this is the first time for the event, we will learn something from it and try to get better. We just want to do the right thing for the community.”
Posts can be found on various social media sites, including Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, with a map that shows the traffic flow of the event.
Traffic should enter from Nashville Road and exit onto Campbell Lane.