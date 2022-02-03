Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was a few minutes late for Wednesday's rain-soaked groundbreaking at Bowling Green's Kentucky Transpark, but the timing of his remarks couldn't have been better.
"Now Kentucky is going to be known for bourbon AND bacon," Beshear said as he opened up a ceremony for a Tyson Foods factory that will produce both the Jimmy Dean and Wright brands of bacon.
And plenty of both.
The 400,000-square-foot plant's 450 employees will take pork bellies and process them into about 100 million pounds of bacon per year, according to Tyson Senior Vice President for Prepared Foods Gregg Uecker.
"This plant will be a showcase," Uecker said Wednesday. "It will be our most advanced plant, with robotics and automation that will allow us to have the most efficient bacon plant in the world."
Located on a 69-acre site that is near the new Ball Corp. plant on Production Avenue, the Tyson plant is a godsend for bacon lovers and for an industrial park that continues to grow like a well-fed hog.
Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch said Tyson’s location in the Transpark represents the largest initial investment made by an employer in an industrial park that has seen its share of new projects in recent months.
Tyson's $355 million investment was needed, said Tyson Prepared Foods Group President Noelle O'Mara, in order to "meet the growing demand for our products."
The Arkansas-based company had options for locating the plant but was lured to the Transpark by a combination of state tax incentives totaling about $10 million and some hustling by Bunch and his economic development team.
Bunch said in October that Tyson is locating on a tract of land that is part of a recent expansion of the Transpark.
A 2020 purchase of 83 acres by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority that oversees the Transpark from the James Wilson family “positioned us to even have this conversation” with Tyson, Bunch said.
A portion of that property was combined with other acreage to create the site where Tyson will begin this month building a plant targeted for a 2023 opening.
“We worked with a consultant for about six months on this,” Bunch said. “We went through eight different site configurations.”
That successful recruitment effort means that Tyson will ramp up to its employment goal of 450 jobs that, according to Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority documents, will pay on average $28 per hour in salary and benefits.
It also means the Transpark will continue its expansion both in acreage and tenants.
The industrial park, now more than twice the size of the 680-acre site that opened amid controversy 20 years ago, has attracted such large employers as Dollar General, Ball Corp. and Crown Cork and Seal in recent months.
As Beshear said Wednesday: "Bowling Green is surging. Day in and day out there are new opportunities. It's one of the fastest-growing areas of the state."
Tyson's bacon plant is good news not only for the Bowling Green economy but for Kentucky's 1,600 pork producers, according to Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.
On hand for Wednesday's groundbreaking, Quarles said: "A facility of this size will be pulling in hogs from a regional area. This will help pork producers in Kentucky, and it will help all pork producers, whether they're in Kentucky or not."
Quarles said the Tyson plant will provide a boost to the state's meat processing presence.
"We need more meat processors on this side of the Mississippi River," Quarles said. "In Kentucky, we're kinda dominated by 'mom-and-pop' processors. This allows us to diversify our processing capacity."
The local plant, being built by Wisconsin-based Miron Construction with help from local subcontractors, will add to Tyson's presence in Kentucky.
The company has seven locations in the state, including a chicken processing plant in Albany and a feed mill in Franklin. It employs more than 3,900 people across Kentucky and has an annual payroll in the state of more than $168 million.
Tyson, which has 139,000 employees worldwide, reported 2020 revenue of $43 billion.
The company makes a variety of products at its 123 food processing plants. Its plants slaughter about 155,000 cattle, 461,000 hogs and 45 million chickens every week.