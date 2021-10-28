Tyson Foods will soon be adding protein to Bowling Green’s economic diet.
The Arkansas-based company, the nation’s largest meat and poultry producer, announced Thursday that it plans to build a 400,000-square-foot plant in the Kentucky Transpark for production of Jimmy Dean brand products and Wright Brand bacon.
Tyson is investing $355 million in the plant, which is expected to eventually employ 450 people, according to a news release from the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch said Tyson’s location on a 69-acre site near the new Ball Corp. plant in the Transpark represents the largest initial investment made by an employer in that industrial park.
“Tyson is a great company, and this represents a diversification of the local economy,” Bunch said. “We’re building on the food cluster that is already in the area.”
Bunch expects Tyson to break ground for the plant in early 2022 and begin operations in 2023.
A Tyson news release said the plant will feature robotics and automated technologies to increase production efficiency and enhance safety.
Tyson is no stranger to Kentucky. A website search revealed the company has seven locations in the state, including a chicken processing plant in Albany and a feed mill in Franklin.
The company employs more than 3,900 people across Kentucky and has an annual payroll in the state of more than $168 million.
Now those numbers will grow as Tyson undertakes a project that, according to the news release, is “part of Tyson’s commitment to meet increasing retail and food service demand for bacon products.”
“We are excited to be a part of the Warren County and Kentucky communities that will help us continue to provide the iconic Wright Brand and Jimmy Dean products our consumers and customers desire,” Noelle O’Mara, Tyson’s group president of prepared foods, said in a news release. “As people actively look to add more protein to their diets, Tyson is uniquely positioned as a category leader to meet that growing demand.”
Bunch said Tyson is locating on a tract of land that is part of a recent expansion of the Transpark.
A 2020 purchase of 83 acres by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority that oversees the Transpark from the James Wilson family “positioned us to even have this conversation” with Tyson, Bunch said.
A portion of that property was combined with other acreage to create the site where Tyson will make bacon and other products.
“We worked with a consultant for about six months on this,” Bunch said. “We went through eight different site configurations.”
Bunch said that site flexibility and Bowling Green’s location along Interstate 65 were key factors in Tyson’s decision.
He said the 69-acre site is configured so that it can “easily accommodate” a future expansion if needed.
Tyson is expected to reach the 450-job threshold in 2025. Reaching its employment goals means the company will receive $10 million in tax incentives that were approved Thursday by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority.
Tyson reported 2020 revenue of $43 billion and has 139,000 employees worldwide.
The company makes a variety of products at its 123 food processing plants. Its plants slaughter about 155,000 cattle, 461,000 pigs and 45 million chickens every week.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear welcomed Tyson, hailing the company’s announcement during his daily news briefing Thursday.
“Tyson Foods has a longstanding presence in the commonwealth, and its leaders’ vision for the future will make the company a great fit for Bowling Green and the surrounding region,” Beshear said.
