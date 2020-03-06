The U.S. Air Force Band will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, 601 College St.
Admission is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Tickets may be obtained online at www.theskypac.com or by calling 270-904-1880.
Based at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Air Force Band began in 1941 and was initially known as the Army Air Forces Band.
The Air Force Band consists of six groups: the Air Force strings, Airmen of Note, Ceremonial Brass, Concert Band, Max Impact and Singing Sergeants, according to SKyPAC’s website.
The U.S. Air Force Concert Band features 52 active duty musicians that perform throughout the country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.