Local students will have a chance to show off their dreams for the world through the annual U.S. Bank Young Artists’ Competition, which this year has taken “Imaginary Places” as its theme.
“We chose ‘Imaginary Places’ for this year’s theme hoping it would bring out the individual creativity of the students submitting work,” said Bill Oldham, executive director at Community Education, which is working with title sponsor U.S. Bank to organize the competition.
“It’s a broad theme that will require the artist to define what their imaginary place looks like. Plus, we thought it would be easy for even the younger students to come up with ideas,” Oldham added, responding to the Daily News in an email.
Open to kindergarten through 12th grade students throughout Bowling Green and Warren County, including those who are homeschooled, students are asked to let their artwork show who they are, what they think and dream about or what they can imagine, a news release said.
“We appreciate U.S. Bank for sponsoring this year’s competition. They have been a longtime partner with us and the art community in general,” Oldham said.
Submissions are now being accepted, and students in both public and private schools throughout Warren County can obtain entry forms from their school’s art teacher. Alternatively, submission information is available online at www.commed.us by clicking on the “Events” tab, along with visiting the nonprofits Twitter and Facebook accounts.
All entries must be submitted to Community Education by 4 p.m. March 25. Parents and guardians may also enter their student’s artwork individually.
Contest winners will each receive a $50 gift card from U.S. Bank. Winning submissions will also be displayed at the Warren County Public Library’s Smiths Grove branch from May 12 to June 30 and then at the Bob Kirby Branch Library throughout July.
Oldham said the entries will be judged in four age groups, including kindergarten through second grade; third through fifth grade; sixth through eighth grade; and high school.
“The entries will be judged by an impartial panel of artists and art supporters. The winning entry from each age group will be displayed at the Smiths Grove and Kirby branches of the WCPL. Certificate of Merit winners will also be recognized,” Oldham said.
