Local authorities who work to curb illegal drug activity had a seat at the table Thursday with the coordinator of the nation's drug policy to discuss ongoing efforts to combat substance abuse.
White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Dr. Rahul Gupta stopped in Bowling Green on Thursday to meet with local law enforcement and community stakeholders invested in reducing the effects of the drug epidemic.
Gupta was hosted by U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and they held a closed roundtable briefing with local figures at The Medical Center Western Kentucky University Health Sciences Building.
The briefing occurred amid the backdrop of a drastic increase in overdose deaths, both locally and statewide.
The Centers for Disease Control and prevention released data late last year that showed 2,319 people in Kentucky died from overdoses in a 12-month period ending in April 2021, a 54.5 percent increase from the 1,501 overdose deaths reported in the state for the same period ending in April 2020.
A total of 30 fatal overdoses occurred last year in Warren County, doubling 2020's total of 15.
"An American is perishing every five minutes around the clock and fentanyl is driving the majority of these deaths," Gupta said in a news conference Thursday. "We're going after the focus and drivers of this epidemic."
The federal drug czar was nominated last year to the post by President Joe Biden. Gupta has previously served as West Virginia's state public health officer.
Gupta said that priorities identified by the White House when it comes to battling drug abuse include expanding treatment and harm reduction opportunities, increasing access to naloxone – which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose – and dismantling drug-trafficking organizations and the illicit finance networks and money laundering that support them.
Having life-saving naloxone readily available can save lives, but work needs to be done to increase opportunities for people with addiction to receive treatment, and about $4 billion dispersed to the states through the American Rescue Plan Act will go some way toward increasing treatment options, Gupta said.
Those steps are meant to function in tandem with ongoing law enforcement efforts to capture traffickers.
"When we are addressing illicit finances and drug interdiction as our law enforcement partners are doing, it allows us the space for some of these life-saving programs to be able to work, and provides us that route to make sure we're saving lives," Gupta said.
Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force Director Tommy Loving said that the past year has seen law enforcement confronted with a flood of illegal drugs coming into the area, particularly methamphetamine made in so-called superlabs in Mexico and fentanyl imported from outside the U.S.
"Meth has always been the squeaking wheel in Warren County, but it's gotten even worse with the Mexican meth coming across the border," Loving said. "I think we've seized as much the first two months of this year as we seized all last year."
At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply of meth into the county decreased, driving up prices for the drug, but the trade has flourished and seizures have risen as borders have reopened, Loving said.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can prove lethal in tiny amounts, is also besieging the region dating back to at least the start of last year, Loving said.
"We've seized probably triple the fentanyl coming into this area," Loving said. "We're working very closely with police agencies on overdose cases trying to detect who sold the drugs. ... If it does nothing else, that gets one less drug dealer off the street."