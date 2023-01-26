News_feature082622-4.jpg
Buy Now

Western Kentucky University students on campus and off have access to a highly rated online learning program through the university.

 GRACE RAMEY/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com

Western Kentucky University’s online bachelor’s program is one of the best in Kentucky and the nation, according to new U.S News & World Report rankings.

– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you