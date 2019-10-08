UAW leader: GM 'flirting with losing customers'

It was akin to a celebration Monday as United Auto Workers Local 2164 members manned the picket line along Interstate Drive near the General Motors Corvette Assembly Plant.
A portable sound system blared rock music and striker Denise Hogan waved a huge American flag while carrying a "UAW on Strike" sign alongside more than a dozen of her fellow workers as passing motorists honked their support.
The erstwhile assembly line workers showed little ill effects from the hardships of subsisting on $250-a-week strike pay and the uncertainties of negotiations continuing in Detroit as the UAW's walkout against GM entered its fourth week.
The mood was in contrast to the news that negotiators had hit another impasse in their fight over treatment of temporary workers, health care and the status of plants GM has shut down.
But it was in tune with the thoughts of Jason Watson, Local 2164's bargaining chairman.
The support from a Bowling Green community that has dropped off water and food at the picket lines and at the Local 2164 headquarters on Plum Springs Loop is evidence for Watson that the 900 local hourly workers and nearly 50,000 nationwide are making progress in their fight.
"The Bowling Green community has let us know they support us by stopping by and bringing stuff," Watson said.
He said UAW Local 2164 has also been receiving support and donations from other unions across multiple states.
"It's very humbling," he said.
It's very encouraging as the UAW tries to win bargaining points, he said.
"Consumers are the bread and butter of what we do," Watson said. "GM is flirting with losing its customer base (by extending the negotiations)."
As car dealers see their inventories diminish and parts suppliers and other companies associated with the auto industry start to feel the pinch from a lengthy strike, Watson said GM will feel pressure to come to terms with the union.
"I think there is going to be a lot of outside pressure on the company from dealerships and others to get the deal done," he said. "There are people out there who need parts and aren't getting them right now."
Pressure on car dealers hasn't hit high gear yet, but one local GM dealer expects it to come.
"Obviously, with plants shut down there's going to be a ripple effect," said David Jaggers, general manager of Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac in Bowling Green. "It's going to have an effect the longer it goes on."
Jaggers said he has seen an impact on his dealership's supply of auto parts, and he said vehicle inventories could soon dwindle.
"If they went back to work in the next week or two, the public probably wouldn't notice much," Jaggers said. "But if they stay out a couple more months you'll probably see lower inventory levels at GM stores."
For that reason alone, Jaggers hopes to see the two sides reach an agreement. "We support the UAW and their efforts to get a new contract," he said.
Watson said pressure could build from Corvette aficionados as the rollout of the much-hyped eighth-generation Corvette with the mid-engine design is delayed.
"Dealerships have taken deposits on the mid-engine product," Watson said. "We want to get back to work so we can make the product."
A spokeswoman for the Corvette plant downplayed any impact on production of the sports car due to the strike.
"What we can say right now is the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray production begins in late 2019 and convertible production follows in late first quarter of 2020," Rachel Bagshaw, communications manager for the Corvette plant, said in an email. "It's too early to speculate on potential production timing impacts on any of our vehicles due to the UAW work stoppage."
Watson isn't as optimistic.
"We were still making the C7 (seventh-generation Corvette) when the strike happened," he said. "We still have orders to fill for the C7. We can't start making the new one until we finish those orders."
Watson said he's disappointed in what he called a "regressed" offer from GM that took away some concessions that had been made. A sticking point continues to be the union's demand for a better path to full-time employment for temporary workers like the flag-waving Hogan.
She admitted to being frustrated over being stuck in a temporary status that carries lower pay and few of the benefits enjoyed by full-timers.
After losing a job she had held for 18 years, Hogan said: "I was lucky enough to start at GM. But I didn't think I'd be temporary for three years."
The widespread use of temporary workers like Hogan came about because of concessions the UAW made in a 2011 contract with GM, which was trying to recover from bankruptcy at the time.
Another temporary worker on the picket line, Frank Lee, said the use of temps and other concessions made in that 2011 contract are no longer needed.
"We gave up a lot in 2011," Lee said. "It's time to get some of that back. I'm confident we'll prevail because it's just right."
