For some, its name may conjure up images of an old episode of “The Office” television show, but an executive with the Utah-based Recyclops company hopes Warren County residents take its unusual business model more seriously than did viewers of that Earth Day-inspired TV character.
Recyclops could make its debut in Bowling Green and Warren County next month, if the company’s model of using “Uber-like” gig economy drivers falls into place.
A privately held “benefit corporation” whose twin goals are profit-making and promoting the public good, Recyclops will bring curbside recycling to Bowling Green for the first time since Southern Recycling (now SA Recycling) discontinued its service more than two years ago.
But don’t expect a service that resembles even vaguely what Southern Recycling provided for 25 years.
“We are a completely different business model,” said Dennis Wise, Recyclops’ vice president for sales and business development. “We utilize gig economy folks in the same way that Uber does.”
Putting that model in place takes some time, but Wise said Recyclops is moving ahead with its plans after Warren Fiscal Court approved the company in June for recycling franchises in the city and county that will make this the first Kentucky community to sign on with the company.
Under terms of that agreement, city residents have the option of subscribing to the Recyclops service at a cost of $8.50 per month for every-other-week pickups of plastics, paper, metals and cardboard. Glass recycling will cost another $5 per month.
Warren County residents living outside the Bowling Green city limits can soon begin signing up for the optional recycling service for $10.50 per month, or $15.50 if they recycle glass.
That’s a far cry from the $2.65 a month that Southern Recycling was collecting, but Wise said $12 per month is the company’s standard fee nationwide.
“You’re getting a discounted rate,” Wise said. “The county has done a good job negotiating a good rate.”
Price is hardly the only difference between Recyclops and Southern Recycling.
Wise said Recyclops provides a subscription service, meaning city or county residents aren’t obligated to participate.
Residents who do opt in will receive a different sort of service.
Instead of a large truck piloted by a licensed commercial driver, those choosing to recycle will have their items picked up by an independent contractor, possible pulling a high-sided utility trailer.
“In the standard model (for recycling), you have to have a CDL to operate the trucks,” Wise said. “Our contractors use their own vehicles. That allows us to go into areas where recycling might not otherwise be available, and we don’t have the overhead of $400,000 vehicles.”
Those independent contractors, who Wise said can make $25 or so per hour, will be picking up a different sort of container as well. Instead of the red bins used by Southern Recycling, Recyclops will use translucent plastic bags.
Bags full of plastic, metals and paper will be stacked on top of folded cardboard, Wise said. Those wanting to recycle glass will use a separate bag for those items.
“Glass is only difficult because there are few places around the country that process it,” Wise said. “The other materials only have to go an hour away to be recycled.”
The independent contractors will haul their recyclables to a local “aggregation point,” where those items will be loaded on a commercial truck for delivery to Waste Management’s materials recovery facility in Nashville.
Because Recyclops uses a subscription model, Wise said the odds are good that almost all of the materials transported to Nashville will be recycled.
He said the participation rate in the nearly 200 municipalities across 31 states that Recyclops operates in is typically 10% to 18%.
Those who sign up, though, are not likely to throw extraneous trash in the recycling bags.
“The raw participation rate is lower,” Wise said, “but the contamination rate is almost zero. People who are willing to subscribe to the service want to do the right thing.”
Locals residents wanting to recycle will soon be able to sign up for the Recyclops service, Wise said.
He expects Bowling Green and Warren County to be added to the options on the recyclops.com website by the end of this week.
Recyclops, a 9-year-old company, will also be advertising for full-time or part-time contract drivers on that website, aiming to find enough contractors to launch the service in August.
