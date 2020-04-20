An Uber driver pulled over for speeding on Interstate 65 led to the discovery of five pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine in the vehicle and the arrest of the passenger, according to police.
A federal criminal complaint unsealed Friday accuses Tamia Good, 21, of Eastpointe, Mich., of distributing 50 grams or more of meth.
Good was arrested April 11 in Simpson County and initially faced state charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, theft of identity, tampering with physical evidence and giving an officer false identifying information.
Good was a passenger in a vehicle traveling north on I-65 that was stopped by police around the 13-mile marker for traveling 96 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone, according to state court records.
Deputy Brad Harper of the Simpson County Sheriff's Office, who is also a U.S. Department of Homeland Security Task Force Officer assigned to the agency's Bowling Green branch, said in the federal criminal complaint that the driver was working for Uber and taking his passenger, Good, from Nashville to Louisville.
Good said she was unable to provide any identifying information to police and gave the name of another person, the complaint said. She then gave a Michigan address that police linked to Good, and police learned there were arrest warrants out on her from Miami and Rockcastle County, where state court records show she failed to appear for a court date in a 2017 misdemeanor case.
"Consent to search the vehicle was given by the Uber driver, and a search was conducted yielding a pink plastic bag under the seat where Good was sitting," Harper said in the criminal complaint. "Inside this bag were two large vacuum-sealed bags of crystal methamphetamine. The total amount of methamphetamine was approximately five pounds."
Good told police this was the second trip she had made from Nashville to Louisville, she was normally paid $2,500 per trip and the drugs were destined for an unknown location in Louisville, federal court records said.
On Friday, Good waived her preliminary hearing in U.S. District Court, allowing the case to be presented to a grand jury, according to federal court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.