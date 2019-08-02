In a third-floor auditorium at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine-Bowling Green Campus, educators welcomed 30 first-year students into the medical school.
The students walked into the auditorium in full view of attending friends and family members, white coats draped over their left arms.
JK Phillips, a 1974 graduate of the UK College of Medicine who is now a practicing physician in Bowling Green, welcomed the students to the medical school.
“Seated before us are the brightest and the best future physicians with eyes full of hope and excitement who today begin their official medical education,” he said.
Phillips also warned of the heavy workloads ahead of them.
“Some words of advice for you students: Enjoy this weekend,” he said. “Because Monday, they’re going to get you. Things will accelerate rather rapidly, like lightspeed.”
Phillips said none of the students were as prepared as they thought they were, though he told them what they’d need to pull through.
“What will be successful is a positive attitude, fully operational work ethic and the new thing here: time management skills,” he said.
Dr. Mark F. Newman, executive vice president of health affairs at UK, spoke as well, congratulating the students and imparting some advice that has been helpful to him through his career.
“Even on your worst day as a physician, you will help people. You will make a difference and that is a great part of the great profession that you’re becoming a part of,” he said.
During the ceremony, each of the students was introduced by name as they walked up to the stage, where they would shake hands with a range of UK administrators and educators, who would then help them into their coats.
Dr. Todd Cheever, associate dean of the UK College of Medicine-Bowling Green Campus, said after the ceremony that the 30 students will join the 30 others who began the program last year.
“We are so excited,” he said. “We had an amazing first year that exceeded our expectation and we’re essentially as of today doubling our student enrollment because we’re going from our 30 students this last year to 60.”
Across the state, a total of 203 students are being accepted to the UK College of Medicine out of roughly 2,600 who applied, he said.
“So some of the lecture material is beamed via technology from Lexington but we deliver a lot of the classes, small groups, physical exam instruction, interview instruction locally here so we have amazing teachers,” he said.
The Bowling Green Campus is one of the UK College of Medicine’s three satellite locations established in an effort to train doctors who will work in underserved rural communities throughout Kentucky.
“We want to train Kentuckians but what we’ve seen a great deal already in two classes is a number of individuals from southcentral KY have wanted to come to med school here and it’s our hope that when they finish med school and residency they’ll turn around and go home and practice because we know a lot of the rural counties are desperate for doctors,” Cheever said.
After the ceremony, Tiara Moore, who has a bachelor’s of science in biology and a bachelor’s of science in chemistry, said she’s thrilled to start medical school.
From Morganfield, Moore said she appreciates the UK College of Medicine location in Bowling Green.
“I think it’s a good opportunity that they built this program in Bowling Green,” she said. “It gives more people the chance to join the UK medical program.”
Moore said she still isn’t sure what exact medical field she wants to go into but will have time to find out while a medical student.
“I’m still trying to figure out what different fields I’m interested in so in these next four years, I’ll have time to shadow people and figure it out,” she said.
After the ceremony, Sydnie Jameson, said she’s excited about starting medical school Monday.
“I’m just ready for classes to start and I’m ready to serve my community,” she said. “I’m ready to be a doctor.”
While she’s nervous about the prospect, she said she has faith in the support she’ll receive from her friends in the program.
“I’m really nervous about it but I have a lot of friends in the program and I know we can get through it together,” she said.
Jameson has a bachelor’s of science in chemistry and is interested in pursuing a career in either pediatrics or family medicine.
Jameson said she wants to work in a rural community after med school and plans to either stay in Bowling Green or go back to Taylorsville, where she’s from.
“Rural communities don’t have much access to health care so I want to be able to provide that,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.