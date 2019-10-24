After studying at Vanderbilt University, campaigning in Washington and moving to Louisville, Sameer Fraser wanted two things: to start medical school and be close to family.
So the Bowling Green native applied to the University of Kentucky College of Medicine-Bowling Green campus and joined its second 30-student class.
To celebrate bright new students like Fraser, the medical school hosted community, medical and university leaders for a tour of the hospital-adjacent campus Wednesday.
Designed in classic UK blue and white, the facility houses classrooms, study spaces and mock patient rooms. There’s “Mr. Bones,” a human skeleton, in the designated anatomy classroom, and rows of patient tables in another. In every classroom, screens parallel video cameras to allow students to virtually attend lectures with UK College of Medicine professors at the Lexington campus.
In a small room with a single patient table, there’s a human-sized, lifelike doll that produces noise, secretions and even a pulse.
“They’re robots to practice on,” said Steve Briggs, the program coordinator for the standardized patient simulation at the UK College of Medicine-Bowling Green campus. “Our students will be really well-trained here when they leave to go to clinics.”
For Fraser, learning how to ask questions to patients in his intro to clinical medicine course is his favorite part of the week.
“I like to think of it as how to be a doctor 101,” Fraser said.
The UK College of Medicine established satellite campuses in Bowling Green, Northern Kentucky (Highland Heights) and Morehead to improve the patient-physician ratio impacting Kentucky’s health.
Bowling Green’s four-year medical school, which will eventually host 120 students annually, was designed through a partnership between UK, Western Kentucky University and The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
“Understanding the depth of our growing physician shortage and the health disparities facing the commonwealth, we knew we couldn’t tackle it alone,” said Dr. Robert DiPaulo, dean of the UK College of Medicine.
The medical school educates people (mostly) from Kentucky with the hope that they will practice in Kentucky, said Charles English, a founding partner of local law firm English, Lucas, Priest and Owsley.
No Kentuckian should have to leave home to get sophisticated medical education, UK President Eli Capilouto said, so the university dreamed up the extra campuses and contacted its regional partners.
“Imagine as we continue this, we’ll be adding hundreds and hundreds of physicians,” Capilouto said.
After the satellite campuses reach full enrollment, the medical school will have grown from 540 students to more than 800 students, according to DiPaulo.
“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.
