A young man cautiously climbed several steps with two adults holding each of his hands. He slowly slung his leg over a 1,000-plus pound horse and clutched the reins with trembling hands. Within moments, the shaking subsided and was replaced with a toothy smile.
Horseback riding can be intimidating for any newcomer. But imagine having both limited sight and hearing and climbing atop a horse.
On Tuesday, the University of Kentucky Deaf-Blind Project introduced young adults with both hearing and vision challenges to the sensory experience of horseback riding at New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding, a nonprofit that promotes animal therapy to individuals with behavioral, emotional, mental and physical disabilities.
“It’s been an absolute blessing,” said Michele Vise, executive director of New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding in Bowling Green. “We didn’t know how much they were going to accomplish. We didn’t know if they would progress past brushing the horses.”
Each summer, the UK Deaf-Blind Project recruits eight young adults with dual-sensory impairment – also referred to as deaf-blindness – to participate in what’s essentially an away camp to help prepare them for life after school. This year’s weeklong excursion will also involve visiting Chaney’s Dairy Barn and Top Crops.
“We’re trying to expose them to new concepts that might lead to interests that might lead to hobbies or jobs,” said Donna Carpenter, the project’s coordinator. “They come to gain skills to get them ready for work. They come here to meet other friends that I might not be able to meet.”
New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding was the first session to push the young adults into new territory.
On Tuesday, the crowded barn of UK’s deaf-blind support teams exuded excitement as the young adults climbed up ladders and onto the horses – and actually appeared almost as emotional as the participants.
The eight participants represented a diverse spectrum of dual-sensory impairment, which can range from slightly impaired vision and hearing to full blindness and deafness.
One participant had to take time to feel each step with his hands before climbing it. He was then guided onto the horse and immediately opted to swing his leg right back off, and found comfort sitting on the ground and touching the barn floor.
“When you’re blind and deaf, you have to have a lot of trust,” Vise said. “It takes time to build up to it.”
After practicing basics in the barn, the teams guided the six riders willing to remain atop the horses to a large, open ring to slowly walk around. Then they opened the gate for the youth to experience horseback riding on what’s known as the “sensory trail.”
Erin Gullett, an occupational therapist assisting with the program, expressed pride for each of the young adults’ progress.
“It gives them so many opportunities for them and so much support to do it,” she said. “We work for functional independence.”
Gerald Abner, an instructor with UK’s Teacher Preparation Program in Visual Impairments and one of the project’s collaborators, helps pair an individual with dual-sensory impairment with a student learner and a sensory communications expert.
“The transition is the issue,” Abner said. “The focus is on school. They don’t get worldly experiences. This is a way to bridge this gap.”
Janell Turner, an administrator with another project partner, the Kentucky Office of Vocational Rehab, said the program can help the young adults identify job opportunities outside of the traditional associations. In previous years, the program has taken the young adults to Lowe’s, Keeneland, an airport and grocery stores.
“It opens their eyes to what’s possible,” Turner said.
At the end of the week, the program coordinators create reports that emphasize each individual’s strengths and potential pathways forward.
– For more information on the project, visit education.uky.edu/kydbp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.