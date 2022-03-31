Despite President Joe Biden’s recent announcement that up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees will be welcomed to the U.S., none are currently in the pipeline to come to Bowling Green.
During the International Center of Kentucky’s quarterly community consultation meeting Wednesday, Executive Director Albert Mbanfu said the number of Ukrainian arrivals to the U.S. has been “very small.”
“I’ve received lots of calls here from people in the community who just want to help and assist asking me when we will be receiving Ukrainians,” Mbanfu said. “The interest has just gone through the roof. But, right now, we are not seeing the Ukrainians come the way we would like to see them.”
Mbanfu said a major reason for the low numbers is many Ukrainians don’t want to move far from their home country because they believe they will soon be returning.
“We don’t think we will see the 100,000 come to the United States anytime soon,” he said. “We may not see many of them get into the process to come to the United States. Many want to settle around Poland and western Europe with the hope they will move back to their home country. Many want to stay near the border. We have no idea how many we will see.”
The arrival of the 100,000 refugees is not time-bound, but Mbanfu said he wishes something could be done to bring them here after the interest from the community increased greatly after Biden’s announcement.
He also said the refugee settlement process takes a lot of time to go through and is adding to the delay of the Ukrainians arriving.
“We will talk again in three months’ time and see where we are,” Mbanfu said. “By that time, we should have better information on the situation (with) the Ukrainians.”
Maria Koerner, assistant director of the Kentucky Office of Refugees, said at the meeting that Bowling Green’s capacity for Afghan refugees has been increased to 400.
“That’s because phase 2 of Afghan resettlement is happening so every resettlement agency agreed to take (a higher number),” Koerner said.
Currently, there are 351 Afghan refugees in Bowling Green.
But despite the increase in capacity, Mbanfu said Bowling Green will not see a large number of Afghan refugees during Phase 2.
“Going into the summer, Congolese and Burmese refugees would be the dominant population coming in,” Mbanfu said. “But their numbers will not be that high. We don’t expect many to be coming.”
Koerner also said there is currently a record number of Cuban refugees at the U.S. border, and Louisville is seeing a record number enter the city as well.
“I think it’s possible that cities like Bowling Green and Lexington might start to see more (Cuban refugees) because services are kind of maxed out in Louisville and wait times are very long,” she said.
