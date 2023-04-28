Across from the Warren East High School track, behind door 14, the harmonies of newly crowned percussion ensemble world champions float through the air.
Inside, the 13 ensemble members play drums, xylophones, marimbas, vibraphones, glockenspiels and other percussion instruments like they're in a trance, with total focus and a bit of flair.
A girl and boy in the center of the room play marimbas, xylophone-like instruments with a deeper timbre, with four mallets – two in each hand. To their right are several people playing vibraphones, emitting a soft, mellow sound, and behind them are musicians playing drums, cymbals and other auxiliary instruments.
"Words fail, music speaks," one member's T-shirt states.
The Warren East ensemble recently returned from the University of Dayton, where the 2023 Winter Guard International Scholastic Concert World Championships were held April 20-22.
The ensemble won a gold medal in their class, a first for the school. Their coach, Cedrick Leavell, said the program has grown "tremendously" since it began in 2008. He never thought he would reach the "end goal," a world championship, this early in his career.
"There's lots of folks with high quality groups and they never get there," he said.
Leavell attributes the group's success to his musicians' "unbridled passion for performing."
"This is the most hyper-energetic group I’ve ever met," he said. "… They love being around each other and they love playing music legitimately. That shows in their performance. If they were ever nervous, you could have fooled me.”
At their wrap-up rehearsal on Wednesday afternoon, the ensemble performed their winning show. It's called "Love Goes Right," and takes viewers on a musical journey through a couple's love story, from their first glance to their walk down the aisle.
Leavell was inspired by Bollywood themes.
"If you've ever seen a Bollywood music video, they're very colorful and very lively and they're all about love," Leavell said. "So I was like, we'll do a love story."
Junior Ryan Root, who plays auxiliary instruments and the cajón, a box-shaped drum he sits on while striking a beat on it with his hands, said the lighthearted, cheery nature of their performance set them apart.
"At worlds, not all of them, but a lot of the schools have very dark shows," Root said. "Even in the picture of all the schools in our class in the gym, we're the only ones in bright colors. It just matches our personality.”
Warren East's ensemble also takes unexpected risks for their class, like turning their marimbas and vibraphones sideways during their show to help tell the love story, using nontraditional indoor percussion music and including stunts like bouquet tosses, Root said.
Freshman Addie Ross scored one of the show's titular roles. In the course of the five minute show, she transforms from the love interest to a bride, all the while playing a vibraphone.
Ross is also in marching band, where she met most of the ensemble members. They encouraged her to try out in the fall, and she went for it. The ensemble is much smaller than the 36-member marching band.
"You get close with each other, and your bond feels like it would never break,” she said.
At the world championships in Dayton, Ross said the atmosphere was both serious and fun at times. When she was performing the final show, "it was a lot to take in, but it sunk in," she said.
"You felt like nobody was watching you."
Root agreed.
"Whenever we are performing, even if we don't look like we're having a lot of fun because we're focused, we're having as much fun as you can humanly have," he said.
That doesn't mean the ensemble members aren't nervous at big competitions. Root said he got a little lightheaded as the winning shows were being announced.
"I almost fell like three times and I had to sit down a few times and lay down," he said. "It was just really breathtaking, and I couldn't comprehend it.”
While the ensemble is competitive and likes to win, Leavell said that he doesn't think the numbers really matter to them. It's more about making the audience feel something, he said.
For Leavell, it's bigger than the scores, too, and even the music. He said that with the quality of kids that go through the program, even if they choose not to pursue music, they tend to excel along whatever path they take.
"They come back and they say a lot of the life lessons that I've learned, I've learned from this ensemble, which is good for me because that's my ultimate goal," Leavell said. "I want you to be a great musician, to be the best musician you can be, but hopefully you can come out of it with some skills that you can take with you for the rest of your life.”