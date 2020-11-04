It was unclear Wednesday just how many votes have yet to be counted in Warren County.
The Kentucky State Board of Elections website said 54,400 ballots were cast in Warren County for a voter turnout of 60.73%
Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates told the Daily News votes were being counted but said she couldn’t provide answers to any questions concerning the election after the courthouse was shut down Wednesday afternoon because of a positive COVID-19 case in the office.
It was unclear how that will impact vote counting in coming days. The office will be cleaned, and employees will be tested throughout the rest of the week.
A Facebook post from the Warren County clerk said the courthouse is scheduled to reopen Monday.
According to preliminary numbers, President Donald Trump received 59.11% of the vote in Warren County.
In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Mitch McConnell has received 54.30% of the vote in Warren County against Amy McGrath, who has 31.20% of the vote.
Trump has been declared the unofficial winner of Kentucky’s eight electoral votes, and McConnell won his seventh term in the Senate.
Incumbent Rep. Patti Minter is currently leading the 20th District state House race with 69.46% of the vote. Challenger Leanette Lopez has 30.54%.
For Bowling Green mayor, Todd Alcott has received 100% of the vote. The Kentucky State Board of Elections website currently has no votes awarded to any write-in candidates.
In the race for Bowling Green city commissioner, the four leaders are Sue Parrigan (12.35%), Dana Beasley-Brown (11.64%), Melinda Hill (11.42%) and Carlos D’Angelo Bailey (10.94%).
