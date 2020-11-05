It was unclear Thursday just how many votes have yet to be counted in Warren County and when final results will be in. That potentially leaves some races with small margins, such as for Bowling Green City Commission, undecided.
The Kentucky State Board of Elections website said 54,400 ballots were cast Tuesday in Warren County. Absentee ballots and write-in votes, however, are still being counted.
Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates told the Daily News on Wednesday that votes were being counted but couldn’t provide more answers because of a positive COVID-19 case in the office that has lead to the courthouse being closed until Monday.
Per the Kentucky Secretary of State website, absentee ballots returned by mail must have been postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and if received by Friday will still be counted.
It was unknown how many absentee ballots will be ultimately added to the local totals.
For Bowling Green mayor, Todd Alcott was the only candidate on the ballot, but there were two write-in candidates.
In the race for Bowling Green city commission, Carlos D’Angelo Bailey had a 73 vote margin for the fourth commission spot over incumbent Joe Denning, 7,013 to 6,940.
“I don’t think it’s over yet,” Denning told the Daily News. “I’m hoping the mail-in ballots will put me over the top.”
