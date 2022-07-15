A Louisville man who traveled to Bowling Green to allegedly meet someone who he believed to be 14 years old for sex had his criminal case sent to a grand jury.
Jamison D. Gann, 30, has been in Warren County Regional Jail since his July 10 arrest on charges of first-degree attempted unlawful transaction with a minor, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, soliciting the use of a minor in a sexual performance, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree attempted rape and procure/promote the use of a minor by electronic means.
Gann was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department, and details of the investigation emerged Friday during a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
BGPD Detective Jess Parry testified that city police were notified June 1 of an investigation into Gann’s alleged activities on the MeetMe social networking app.
Parry said Gann had made contact the day before with a user who held themselves out on the app as a 14-year-old girl.
“Pretty early on (the user) identified themself as a 14-year-old female,” Parry said in court.
The profile actually belonged to a federal Homeland Security agent working undercover, Parry said.
After exchanging messages over the app, the conversation between Gann and the undercover officer continued through cellphone texts, and Gann “very quickly” began sending sexually overt messages, according to Parry.
“He requested sexually explicit images and videos from the believed-to-be 14-year-old,” Parry said.
On July 10, Gann traveled from Louisville to what he believed was the juvenile’s Bowling Green address with the intent to have sex, according to his arrest citation.
“He said he would being flowers and her favorite energy drink,” Parry testified Friday, adding that police found roses and an energy drink in Gann’s vehicle when he was arrested at Lampkin Place Apartments on Morgantown Road.
Gann agreed to be interviewed by police and made several admissions resulting in the criminal charges, Parry said.
“He identified himself as the one who spoke with the believed-to-be 14-year-old female and deleted those messages on arriving in Bowling Green,” Parry said.
The detective said that Gann was in “continuous contact” with the undercover agent leading up to his arrest and sent two pictures of his genitals to the agent’s account.
Questioned by Gann’s court-appointed attorney, Eric Clark of the Department of Public Advocacy, Parry said Gann had one voice chat with the agent during which he said the person with whom he was speaking sounded older than 14.
Gann remains jailed under a $10,000 cash bond.