The Gallery on the Square in Franklin is partnering with the Simpson County Detention Center for an exhibit that will feature art created by detention center inmates.
The exhibit, “Locked Up, Inside my Head,” will be Sept. 15 though Nov. 12 at the gallery and will include woodworking, lyrical, visual, sculpture, jewelry and fabric art made from art supplies and everyday objects.
Elizabeth Martin-Villalobos, executive director of the gallery, said the exhibit is a gateway to a larger grant-funded art therapy program.
“We have put all of our efforts into getting grants from the Kentucky Arts Council and asking for money for education programs for the underserved and for demographics that can’t access art supplies,” she said.
There are about 50 pieces in the exhibit, and she said others may be added as the exhibit goes on because the inmates “will continue to make and create as time goes by.”
“Sometimes it’s hard for these individuals to express themselves verbally,” she said. “Art is sometimes the best way to get those negative and positive emotions out.”
Martin-Villalobos described some of the pieces as comical, deep and poignant.
“I’m really excited about it,” she said. “Some of them are really pouring their heart out about people they love and miss. There are all kinds of levels behind these pieces.”
Simpson County Jailer Eric Vaughn said he was excited when Martin-Villalobos approached him about the project.
“I said, Yeah, let’s make this happen,” he said. “We are excited about it and the inmates are excited they get to do this.”
Vaughn said the inmates are enjoying participating in the program because it gives them the freedom to express themselves through art.
“In a way, it helps them express themselves so that we can understand what they are going through,” he said. “It’s a win-win, not just for me and my jail staff but also for the residents. It also allows our community (to) see the thought processes and mindsets of these individuals.”
Martin-Villalobos hopes the skills the inmates develop will help them with their rehabilitation, encourage them to make better choices and pursue a life of art after they are out.
Although the artwork will be on display, Martin-Villalobos said the art can’t be sold.
She said she does see a sliver lining, however, and hopes that this spearheads a space in the detention center for a gallery so the artwork can further be displayed after the exhibit ends.
“This way, family members can stop by and see the artwork and the inmates can show them their untapped skills that they didn’t realize they had,” she said. “And after they are released, they can hopefully take the items with them and use them for any future art projects.”
She said the reaction from the inmates has been extremely positive.
The gallery has ordered a significant amount of art supplies and household items, such as soap, that can be used to design sculptures “which are really beautiful pieces.”
“Once we run out of supplies, they are ready for more,” she said.
Martin-Villalobos said the detention center recognizes the need for this type of program as a way for inmates to express their emotions because sometimes it’s hard for them to verbalize their feelings.
“This organization was heavy on my heart,” she said. “It felt like there was just so much untapped energy in those walls. Every human is complicated and complex. No one is black and white. And there is good and bad within all of us.”
Vaughn said he sees the program as a way for the inmates to transform their lives and express their deepest thoughts through art.
“There’s a lot of hidden talent behind those bars,” he said.