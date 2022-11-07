United in Prayer event returns to Greenwood Park Church of Christ By the Daily News Nov 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood Park Church of Christ's United in Prayer event will return at 7 p.m. Monday at the church at 1818 Campbell Lane.It had been an annual event before being cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Greenwood Park invites all churches, all political parties and all people to come together in the name of Christ to pray for the nation the night before the election.The pastor is Kenneth Grizell. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greenwood Park Church Of Christ Christianity Political Party Church Pastor Prayer Kenneth Grizell Nation Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBGPD investigates shooting, arrests man near sceneCharges added in Cumberland Trace shooting caseBG school board candidate withdraws from electionPurples, Raiders, Cougars top All-SKY Large School picksJames "Jim" Hazel Sr.Ky. Supreme Court election pits two local candidatesCharles Ray 'Charlie' CardwellJerry Dakota Whitlow-KuhlenhoelterChanda Renee Sutton (Whitlow)Police investigating fatal Sunday shooting Images Videos State News Lawmaker, businessman vie for Louisville seat in Congress Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash Ky officials warn of 'slick smelly' chicken offal spill $2.2M will go toward railroad crossing improvements Federal agencies investigating fatal plane crash in Kentucky National News JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:49 a.m. EST AP News Summary at 2:37 a.m. EST Mahomes helps Chiefs rally past Titans 20-17 in overtime 'The Crown’ returns to blur the line between royals, fiction POLITICAL NEWS Native child welfare law faces major Supreme Court challenge What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections Biden, Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms Biden slams GOP while Trump urges voters to reject Democrats Florida election officials wary of potential tropical system Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView