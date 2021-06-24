After seeing her nonprofit organization’s workload increase and its funding largely decrease during the pandemic, Kentucky Legal Aid Executive Director Amanda Young was fully prepared for more bad news from United Way of Southern Kentucky this year.
On Wednesday, she instead got a booster shot for her organization.
“We had a very difficult year, like all nonprofits,” Young said. “Our funding was cut and our expenses were up because we had to adjust to doing things virtually.
“We had to help more people because of the effects of the pandemic. The number of people needing assistance with unemployment insurance was 700% higher than what it was before the pandemic.”
So it’s not surprising that Young feared meager funding from United Way this year for her public interest law firm that helps impoverished clients in a 35-county region.
What she got instead were four grants across the Health and Safety Net categories that total more than $128,000. That will allow KLA to serve more elderly, disabled and impoverished clients.
“It was a pleasant surprise,” Young said. “We were concerned that charitable giving would be down.”
Instead, United Way of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Debbie Hills said Wednesday that $650,504 is being allocated through 28 total grants to Warren County nonprofits and that a total of $1,013,758 will be allocated throughout UWSK’s 10-county service area.
“This is one of the highest years ever for Warren County,” Hills said. “We live in a kind, caring community.”
Hills described 2020 as a “challenging” year for United Way, but she said the charitable organization switched its focus to address pandemic-related needs.
“We invested more in our crisis fund during the pandemic,” she said. “We allocated funds for utility assistance, rent assistance and personal protective equipment.”
Now, with Kentucky and the nation beginning to emerge from the pandemic, Hills said UWSK has returned to focusing on the Community Impact Plan implemented six years ago.
Developed to create long-term community change, the Community Impact Plan focuses giving on four broad categories: Education, Income, Health and Safety Net.
“Since we retooled our platform, we have focused a lot on education while still touching on safety net and other areas,” Hills said. “It’s a focus that can change the fabric of our community for the future.”
This year’s Warren County allocations reflect that emphasis, with $338,910 in grants being awarded in the Education category.
The 2021 award recipients, by category, are:
Education
- $28,714 to Family Enrichment Center’s Little Bobcat Learners Program.
- $61,714 to Family Enrichment Center’s Wee Care Child Care Center.
- $60,000 to The Foundry Christian Community Center’s Preschool Academy.
- $40,000 to the Warren County Public Schools Little Learners Mobile Classroom.
- $10,864 to Western Kentucky University’s Renshaw Early Childhood Center.
- $24,969 to the Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green for its Teen Center Career Launch program.
- $8,471 to Junior Achievement of Southcentral Kentucky for its Preparing At-Risk Youth for Success initiative.
- $38,500 to Warren County Public Schools for its College and Career Readiness initiative, Connect Students to Success.
- $65,678 to the Housing Authority of Bowling Green’s W.R.O.T.E. (We’re Reaching Out to Educate) Foundation for its Bridging the Gap After-School/Summer Enrichment Program.
Income
- $10,000 to Refuge Bowling Green’s Hand-up, Hand-Back program.
- $7,500 to the Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College Foundation’s CDL Program.
- $4,000 to the SKYCTC Foundation’s GED Finish Line Program.
- $5,500 to the Lifeworks at WKU E-Learning Lab for young adults with autism.
Health
- $3,890 to Barren River Area Safe Space for its Safety First program.
- $20,300 to HOTEL INC’s Street Medicine program.
- $27,223 to Kentucky Legal Aid for its Barren River Long-Term Care Ombudsman.
- $28,224 to Kentucky Legal Aid for its Benefits Counseling program.
- $7,731 to New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding.
- $25,890 to BRASS for its ESCAPE (Emergency Shelter and Crisis to Protect and Empower) program.
- $6,221 to Court-Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Kentucky.
- $30,148 to Kentucky Legal Aid for the ESCAPE program.
Safety Net
- $45,000 to HOTEL INC for homeless and housing services.
- $42,795 to Kentucky Legal Aid for legal assistance.
- $13,793 to the Housing Authority’s Megan’s Mobile Grocery program.
- $6,890 to BRASS for its Shelter Transportation Assistance program.
- $2,715 to Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky’s We Transport program.
- $12,574 to the International Center of Kentucky for its transportation services for refugees and immigrants.
- $11,200 to Refuge Bowling Green for its driver’s education program.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.