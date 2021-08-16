United Way celebrates anniversary of 2-1-1 service

United Way of Southern Kentucky celebrated the five-year anniversary last week of its 2-1-1 service that has made more than 35,000 contacts reaching an estimated 70,000 people.
2-1-1 is assigned by the Federal Communications Commission to provide quick access to information about health and human services.
Professional information and referral specialists work with callers to assess their needs, determine their options and provide appropriate services, give support, intervene in crisis situations and advocate for the caller as needed.
The number was made available to the 10-county Barren River region in July 2016.
Since then, United Way of Southern Kentucky Vice President Ellie Harbaugh said 2-1-1’s coverage area in Kentucky has increased from 40% of the state to 100%.
“I’m very proud of the staff that we have,” she said. “They are very well-trained and are not judgmental. We want people to know that 2-1-1 is a safe place to call and ask questions. I would ask a person not to be afraid to call and ask for help. Over the past year, many have had to ask for help who don’t usually have to do so. We have had to connect many to resources.”
Harbaugh said the service has grown over its existence with texting being added as a mode of communication and available hours expanding to 24/7 every week.
On Wednesday, United Way hosted a ribbon-cutting and open house to celebrate the anniversary. Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce members were present as well.
“We had a wonderful event where we talked about what happened over the past five years,” Harbaugh said. “The chamber was gracious enough to be with us. We have had great support since the very beginning.”
2-1-1 assists with everyday needs such as food, housing, utilities, employment and transportation. The service also assists during times of disaster with information about food and shelter.
Even in the face of the COVID-19 crisis in southcentral Kentucky, 2-1-1 continued to reach those in need.
A news release from United Way said from March 2020 to February 2021, 2-1-1 spent 50,844 minutes serving a total of 18,972 residents and ultimately made 16,442 referrals to help address issues like utility, food, rent and shelter assistance.
Earlier this year, 2-1-1 also launched texting services (accessible at 898-211) and at a later date plans to add chat services to better serve the community.
“This is a momentous occasion for us,” Harbaugh said of the anniversary. “In the past five years, we have been able to serve our community members more effectively and more efficiently than ever before. We hope that the awareness and reach of 2-1-1 continues to grow in the future in order to accommodate the needs of individuals and families around us.”