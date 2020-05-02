United Way of Southern Kentucky announced Thursday $40,000 in grants from the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund, allocating the funds to six counties to support food insecurity needs along with rent and utility assistance.
Among recipients were the Bowling Green Independent and Warren County Public school districts, HOTEL INC, Faith United Methodist Church Food Pantry, Greenwood Park Church of Christ Food Pantry, Meadowland Baptist Church Food Pantry, Megan's Mobile Grocery, the Salvation Army of Bowling Green, the Community Relief Fund in Barren County, Morgantown Relief Fund, Edmonson County Senior Food Pantry, St. John's Food Pantry in Edmonson County and Good Samaritan in Logan County.
Elizabeth Newbould, director of marketing and communications at United Way of Southern Kentucky, said the distribution came after hearing the needs of the public through the 211 help line and consulting with dozens of nonprofit agencies asking about their needs.
"Based on those two things, we were able to kind of analyze what the biggest needs were now and make those allocation decisions," Newbould said. "We called all the agencies before the announcements went out and all of them were so grateful that they were going to be able to help more people and help the people that are in need even better than they were before."
The COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund launched in late March and has grown to more than $190,000 through contributions by companies and individuals.
"The community has really rallied around the people in the community who need help the most," Newbould said. "I think that shows different things like the Good Deeds Club giving out pizza and it shows through people contributing to the fund.
"We're seeing people call and send in checks for as little as five dollars up to thousands of dollars. We are seeing companies do thousands up to tens of thousands. It's really what anyone can do, that is what they are doing right now. It's how we are going to get through this time together, by working together. There is a lot of teamwork and collaboration right now. We are just so excited to be a part of it."
Last week, Blue Cotton presented the United Way with a check for $30,000 for the Crisis Fund, with the proceeds coming from the sale of #TeamKentucky items produced by Blue Cotton.
"We are very grateful for the support from the community and the different media outlets that have promoted and supported this project," Blue Cotton CEO Mike Coffey said. "We know it will be greatly received by those in need."
Other companies that have contributed to the fund include BB&T/Trust, Fruit of the Loom Inc., the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant, the Laura Goad Turner Charitable Foundation, Logan Aluminum, Trace Die Cast, UPS, U.S. Bank, Warren County Water District and WBKO.
