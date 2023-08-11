There were a lot of numbers floating around in the immediate aftermath of the deadly tornadoes that struck Bowling Green on Dec. 11, 2021.
“There were 1-800 numbers for FEMA and the American Red Cross and various insurance companies; 2-1-1 was helpful to those who didn’t know where else to turn,” the Rev. Steve Pankey of Christ Episcopal Church said Thursday.
“And 17 is the number that will be stuck in all of our minds and hearts, and marks the number of lives lost in that storm.”
But there was one number sitting high above the rest Thursday afternoon inside the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.
Pankey, a member of United Way of Southern Kentucky’s executive board, was on hand to watch as the nonprofit organization announced the investment of over $2.2 million of tornado recovery funds into three local entities.
“This is truly a historic day for us,” UWSK president and CEO Debbie Hills said before announcing the organization’s largest single-day disbursement of dollars.
The investments are meant to address the city’s shortage of affordable housing, made all the more apparent after an EF3 tornado rendered hundreds of homes uninhabitable nearly two years ago.
“As we gather at the chamber of commerce this afternoon, there are still families impacted by the tornadoes that are still living in hotel rooms,” Pankey said.
It was announced that Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County will receive $1.15 million in recovery funds to finance the construction of a tornado shelter and ten additional townhomes in the Regis O’Connor neighborhood.
“After the storm, one of the repeated insecurities was a need for storm security,” said Matt Sheffield, HFH’s chief development officer. “We don’t have basement homes that we’re building. There’s also not a storm shelter right in the area we’re building.”
He said the goal is to have the shelter, a $150,000 project capable of withstanding up to 275 mph wind speeds, completed by the end of the year.
When it’s not storming, he said the emergency structure could be rented out for community events.
“If there’s bad weather it’ll be unlocked, and anyone within driving distance that needs that shelter can go there,” Sheffield said.
The Housing Authority of Bowling Green was also allocated $750,000 to put toward six single-family homes.
“We’ve been blessed so much about everybody helping us, and now we’ll be able to help some other families that deserve a nice home,” HABG Executive Director Abraham Williams said.
Williams said the goal is to build three new homes and renovate three others. He said four to five families in need have already been identified.
Pankey said both entities will sell the homes “at an affordable price with reasonable mortgages” to members of the community whose lives were forever altered that winter morning.
United Way’s investment will also be used to build a place of peace for the Creekwood area of town that sustained a direct hit that tragic morning.
The city’s collaborative Jennings Creek park project received nearly $350,000 in funding.
A creek access point and the beginnings of an outdoor classroom are already in place behind Jennings Creek Elementary and Henry F. Moss Middle School, marking the city’s efforts to provide a corner of refuge on land left ravaged by the tragedy.
“We wanted to do something positive for this area that will bring good memories for these kids and these families that live there,” Lindsey Sanson, UWSK's board chair, said.
The money will be put toward a nature-based play area, the first of its kind around Bowling Green. Additionally, a “born learning trail,” a series of interactive and educational signs, will be installed at the site.
Cameron Levis, special populations coordinator with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, has been involved with the project from the get-go. He was all smiles at the chamber Thursday afternoon.
“It’s special. The park is being born and it’s really coming to life,” Levis said. “Developing a space like this, you’re thinking ahead to the moment that people are going to use a space, you’re thinking ahead to all of the smiles, all the laughter, the exciting times that are going to take place. That’s the motivation.”
Hills said what started as an initial investment of $50,000 ballooned into nearly $3.5 million that has since been disbursed to those in need. She said 1,755 individual donors from 49 states have so far contributed to the organization’s tornado fund.
Initially, Hills said about $160,000 of that was used immediately after the storm to aid feeding programs, document replacement and to distribute gift cards to the disaster recovery center.
Following that early crisis assistance, Hills said United Way’s focus shifted to the long-term work of disaster case management. Some of its case work partners included Refuge BG, the Salvation Army and HABG.
“Today we’ve allocated almost $1 million to those efforts,” Hills said.
She said the nonprofit has assisted 329 households to date, an estimated total of 1,200 to 1,500 individuals across one of 12 spoken languages.
“From the very beginning we said that our goal was to take those victims from where they were at that point in time, and return them to a place of self-sufficiency that is as good as, or even better than, where they were before the tornado,” Hills said. “I think in a lot of cases we’ve been able to accomplish that.”
Hills said 288 disaster cases have been closed due to recovery needs being met. There are 41 cases still open, and she said United Way will continue to serve those victims until their situations are as good as or better than they were before the morning of Dec. 11.
“It’s really been our honor to have such a key role in this work, particularly on the disaster case management efforts,” Hills said. “Our lives have been touched, far more, than some of theirs.”