The United Way of Southern Kentucky grants allocations totalling $630,397 to representatives of Warren County organizations at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Debbie Hills, the president and CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky, announces the allocation of $630,397 to Warren County organizations at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Boys and Girls Club of the Bowling Green Area Chief Executive Officer Liz Bernard Clark accepts $34,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for the CLUB Teen Center Career Launch program at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Public Schools Director of Grants and Community Outreach Tracey Young accepts $21,500 for the Kindergarten Readiness Summer Camp, $37,500 for the Little Learners Mobile Classroom and $40,000 for the College/Career Transition Readiness Connect Students to Success program from the United Way of Southern Kentucky at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Beth Schaeffer, Director of the Renshaw Early Childhood Center at Western Kentucky University, accepts $9,000 in funding from United Way of Southern Kentucky for the Suzanne Vitale CED Building Bridges to Kindergarten program at the United Way’s funding announcement at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Foundry Christian Community Center Executive Director Terry Daniels accepts $60,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for the Preschool Academy at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Family Enrichment Center Executive Director Nickie Jones accepts $27,193 for the Little Bobcat Learners Program and $55,193 for the Wee Care Child Care Center from the United Way of Southern Kentucky at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Allocations Committee Chair for United Way of Southern Kentucky Tad Pardue announces the allocation of $630,397 to Warren County organizations at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding Inc. Board President Erica Cutright accepts $5,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for the Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies Program at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Kentucky Legal Aid District Ombudsman Lynda Love accepts $25,000 for the Barren River Long Term Care Ombudsman, $25,000 for Benefits Counseling, $30,000 for the Emergency Shelter and Crisis Aid to Protect and Empower (ESCAPE) program and $42,500 for Emergency Legal Assistance from the United Way of Southern Kentucky at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Hannah Shapiro of CARE USTZ accepts $3,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for the Resettlement and Empowerment Program at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Barren River Child Advocacy Center MDT Coordinator Melissa Estes accepts $24,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for the Drama Focused Mental Health Therapy program at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
LifeWorks at WKU Executive Director David Wheeler accepts $3,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for the LifeWorks Bridge to Independence Scholarship Program at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
LifeWorks at WKU Executive Director David Wheeler accepts $3,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for the LifeWorks Bridge to Independence Scholarship Program at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
SKYCTC CDL Program Director Morris Skipworth accepts $8,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for the CDL Program at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Refuge Bowling Green Director Daniel Tarnagda accepts $15,093 for the English Academy and $11,292 for the Driver’s Education Program from the United Way of Southern Kentucky at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Housing Authority of Bowling Green Executive Director Abraham Williams accepts $54,761 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for the WROTE Foundation’s Bridging the Gap After-School and Summer Enrichment Program at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Winner Benjamin of the Union of Refugees and Immigrants for Development in America accepts $10,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Katie Miller of the Housing Authority of Bowling Green accepts $12,277 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for Megan’s Mobile Grocery at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green Executive Director Rodney Goodman accepts $33,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for Affordable Workforce Housing at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
GLEAN of South Central Kentucky Field Coordinator Jerilyn Bristow accepts $7,500 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
BRASS Executive Director Tori Henninger accepts $30,294 for the Emergency Shelter and Crisis to Protect and Empower (ESCAPE) program and $6,294 for the Shelter Transportation Assistance Program from the United Way of Southern Kentucky at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The United Way of Southern Kentucky grants allocations totalling $630,397 to representatives of Warren County organizations at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Debbie Hills, the president and CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky, announces the allocation of $630,397 to Warren County organizations at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Boys and Girls Club of the Bowling Green Area Chief Executive Officer Liz Bernard Clark accepts $34,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for the CLUB Teen Center Career Launch program at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Public Schools Director of Grants and Community Outreach Tracey Young accepts $21,500 for the Kindergarten Readiness Summer Camp, $37,500 for the Little Learners Mobile Classroom and $40,000 for the College/Career Transition Readiness Connect Students to Success program from the United Way of Southern Kentucky at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Beth Schaeffer, Director of the Renshaw Early Childhood Center at Western Kentucky University, accepts $9,000 in funding from United Way of Southern Kentucky for the Suzanne Vitale CED Building Bridges to Kindergarten program at the United Way’s funding announcement at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Foundry Christian Community Center Executive Director Terry Daniels accepts $60,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for the Preschool Academy at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Family Enrichment Center Executive Director Nickie Jones accepts $27,193 for the Little Bobcat Learners Program and $55,193 for the Wee Care Child Care Center from the United Way of Southern Kentucky at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Allocations Committee Chair for United Way of Southern Kentucky Tad Pardue announces the allocation of $630,397 to Warren County organizations at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding Inc. Board President Erica Cutright accepts $5,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for the Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies Program at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Kentucky Legal Aid District Ombudsman Lynda Love accepts $25,000 for the Barren River Long Term Care Ombudsman, $25,000 for Benefits Counseling, $30,000 for the Emergency Shelter and Crisis Aid to Protect and Empower (ESCAPE) program and $42,500 for Emergency Legal Assistance from the United Way of Southern Kentucky at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Hannah Shapiro of CARE USTZ accepts $3,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for the Resettlement and Empowerment Program at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Barren River Child Advocacy Center MDT Coordinator Melissa Estes accepts $24,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for the Drama Focused Mental Health Therapy program at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
LifeWorks at WKU Executive Director David Wheeler accepts $3,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for the LifeWorks Bridge to Independence Scholarship Program at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
LifeWorks at WKU Executive Director David Wheeler accepts $3,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for the LifeWorks Bridge to Independence Scholarship Program at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
SKYCTC CDL Program Director Morris Skipworth accepts $8,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for the CDL Program at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Refuge Bowling Green Director Daniel Tarnagda accepts $15,093 for the English Academy and $11,292 for the Driver’s Education Program from the United Way of Southern Kentucky at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Housing Authority of Bowling Green Executive Director Abraham Williams accepts $54,761 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for the WROTE Foundation’s Bridging the Gap After-School and Summer Enrichment Program at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Winner Benjamin of the Union of Refugees and Immigrants for Development in America accepts $10,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Katie Miller of the Housing Authority of Bowling Green accepts $12,277 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for Megan’s Mobile Grocery at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green Executive Director Rodney Goodman accepts $33,000 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for Affordable Workforce Housing at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
GLEAN of South Central Kentucky Field Coordinator Jerilyn Bristow accepts $7,500 from the United Way of Southern Kentucky at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
BRASS Executive Director Tori Henninger accepts $30,294 for the Emergency Shelter and Crisis to Protect and Empower (ESCAPE) program and $6,294 for the Shelter Transportation Assistance Program from the United Way of Southern Kentucky at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Nonprofit organizations across Warren County got to experience “Christmas in June” on Thursday afternoon during the United Way of Southern Kentucky’s funding allocation announcement at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, where $630,297 was awarded.
Kentucky Legal Aid received the most funding – $122,500.
“We are able to continue our mission in helping the poor, elderly and underserved. We can continue to provide services and improve the lives of those in need,” Kentucky Legal Aid’s Lynda Loves said.
“We are able to announce the investments that we’re making in the community, in the lives of people,” said Debbie Hills, president and CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky. “It’s a critically important day to us, and one that has been almost a year in the making.”
Warren County Public Schools received the second highest funding amount – securing $99,000 for its kindergarten readiness summer camp, Little Learners mobile classroom and its college/career transition program.
“I take a lot of pride in the fact that this truly is a collaborative investment in children,” said Dr. Tracy Young, the WCPS director of grants and community outreach.
United Way of Southern Kentucky allocated its funds into four different categories – education, income, health and safety net. The funds were allocated to 28 organizations:
Education – $339,147
Family Enrichment Center, Little Bobcat Learners Program: $27,193
Family Enrichment Center, Wee Care Child Care Center: $55,193
The Foundry Christian Community Center, Preschool Academy: $60,000
Suzanne Vitale CED, Building Bridges to Kindergarten: $9,000
Warren County Public Schools, Kindergarten Readiness Summer Camp: $21,500
Warren County Public Schools, Little Learners Mobile Classroom: $37,500
Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green, the CLUB Teen Center – CAREER LAUNCH: $34,000
Warren County Public Schools, College/Career Transition Program – Connect Students to Success: $40,000
WROTE Foundation, Bridging the Gap After-School/Summer Enrichment Program: $54,761
Income – $26,093
Refuge Bowling Green, English Academy: $15,093
SKYCTC Foundation, CDL Program: $8,000
Lifeworks Bridge to Independence Scholarship Program: $3,000
Health – $142,294
Barren River Child Advocacy Center, Trauma Focused Mental Health Therapy: $24,000
CARE USTZ, Resettlement & Empowerment Program: $3,000
Kentucky Legal Aid, Barren River Long Term Care Ombudsman: $25,000
Kentucky Legal Aid, Benefits Counseling: $25,000
New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding Inc., Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies Program: $5,000
BRASS, Emergency Shelter & Crisis to Protect and Empower (ESCAPE): $30,294
Kentucky Legal Aid, Emergency Shelter & Crisis to Protect and Empower (ESCAPE): $30,000
Safety Net – $122,863
GLEAN of South Central Kentucky: $7,500
Habitat for Humanity, Affordable Workforce Housing: $33,000