United Way of Southern Kentucky is shifting its annual Day of Caring this year to a Week of Caring, July 27-31, to support the community.
The organization said its mission is to be the leader in bringing together resources to build a stronger, more caring community. It is shifting its signature annual event, now in its 11th year, from one day to one week because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Typically, thousands of volunteers work together on one day, but United Way determined that would be unsafe this year.
“We started listing things that are pivotal and thought about who is keeping us safe and moving us forward,” Elizabeth Newbould, the director of marketing and communications, said about how the Week of Caring came about.
July 27 will be Kindergarten Readiness Day, giving volunteers the option to organize educational supplies, assemble appreciation bags for child care center administrators or host a book drive.
“We want to make sure schools are getting as much support as possible,” Newbould said.
The second day, Frontline Worker Appreciation Day, will allow volunteers to write thank-you notes to hospitals, doctors’ offices, long-term care facilities or other medical facilities. Another option is creating appreciation kits for health care workers.
That Wednesday will be Kind Act Day, where local nonprofits will receive a meal and emergency workers can receive a sweet treat.
“We recognize some nonprofits are working harder than ever to help the community,” Newbould said. “We want to be sure EMS workers who have to take extra steps get recognized.”
The following day will be Product Drive Day, and volunteers can have hygiene or cleaning supply drives to donate those products to nonprofits in need.
The week will close with Senior Care Day, and volunteers can send flowers to residents at long-term care facilities. Alternatively, volunteers can host a sock drive for seniors.
“Seniors are looking for and need that encouragement,” Newbould said. “When they get flowers, they realize they’re not alone.”
Interested individuals or companies can go to uwsk.org/day-of-caring to find more information and contact Newbould about the projects.
“We’re so thrilled for this year and thankful that our community has rallied behind us every year and in these new circumstances,” she said.
