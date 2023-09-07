As summer begins to fade into fall, the Historic RailPark & Train Museum’s UnSeen Bowling Green walking tours return and tickets are going fast.
Pauline Tabor’s XXX Tour, the Murder Mansion Tour and the Backstories & Backstreets Tour, which run through Oct. 31, give guests the opportunity to learn about the town’s histories, mysteries and past scandals.
Tours will be given on select Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.
According to the UnSeen Bowling Green Facebook page, Pauline Tabor’s XXX Tour sold out in less than 20 minutes after tickets went on sale to the public Sept. 1.
There still may be an opportunity to book a private group tour, depending on the tour guide’s availability. Private tour date announcements will be posted on UnSeen Bowling Green social media accounts.
RailPark members had early access to tickets, so what was remaining is what is available to the public.
“The RailPark members have already taken a lot of the tickets, so there are a limited number remaining,” said RailPark Executive Director Jamie Johnson. “This is the first year we gave members the first pick of tickets. They definitely have an advantage.”
Several dates have also sold out for the Murder Mansion Tour.
Johnson said the Pauline Tabor tour, where guests will hear tales of the world-famous madam herself, is essentially a pub crawl for ages 21 and over.
Led by tour guide Ashlea Sheperd, the tour will take guests to select bars and restaurants, beginning at Garcia’s downtown location and ending at Gerard’s 1907 Tavern.
“Ashlea has been the only Pauline tour guide and people just love her,” Johnson said. “And Ashlea has added a few twists to this year’s tour.”
The Murder Mansion Tour focuses on the story of the infamous double homicide that took place in 1948 at the mansion on Cemetery Road, and is based on Daily News Managing Editor Wes Swietek’s “The Cemetery Road Murders” book.
Debbie Eaton, the tour guide, will lead guests through a portion of Fairview Cemetery to the lawn of Murder Mansion.
Johnson said Eaton will tell the story of the murders through the eyes of Ruth McKinney, the daughter-in-law of Dr. Charles Martin and his wife, Martha, the victims of the double murder.
Swietek will also make special appearances during the tour on select dates.
The tour will meet at the pavilion in Kereiakes Park.
The Backstories & Backstreets Tour runs as a regular season tour.
“This is our staple tour, but it changes a bit each year,” Johnson said. “We pull a couple of our favorite stories every year and throw in a different mix of stories.”
Jeff Moore, the tour guide, plays the part of Professor Noseworthy, leading guests through the streets of Bowling Green, telling untold stories of the origins of Bowling Green.
The tour will begin at Stadium Park Plaza near the location of the former Starbucks.
Guests will also have the option to pre-purchase copies of the books featured on the tour. “The Cemetery Road Murders” can be purchased for $26.95 and “Pauline’s” by Pauline Tabor can be purchased for $44.95.
Each tour walks in intervals, covering a little bit over a mile, and guests may come across uneven terrain on the streets of Bowling Green or in Kereiakes Park. There is also a staircase on the Backstories & Backstreets tour.
Johnson said proceeds from the tour always come back to the operation of the nonprofit RailPark.
Ticket costs are $24 for the Backstories & Backstreets Tour; $28 for the Murder Mansion Tour; and $45 for the Pauline Tabor XXX Tour.
– To inquire about private group tours, call the museum at (270) 745-7317 or email visitorservices@historicrailpark.com or debbie@historicrailpark.com. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit historicrailpark.com or contact the RailPark at 270-745-7317.