News_murdermansion101620-1.jpg
An UnSeen Bowling Green History Walking Tour in 2020 visits “Murder Mansion,” the site of an infamous double murder in 1948. The three UnSeen tours offered this year start Sept. 9.

 Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com

As summer begins to fade into fall, the Historic RailPark & Train Museum’s UnSeen Bowling Green walking tours return and tickets are going fast.