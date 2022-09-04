The Historic RailPark & Train Museum will begin its new season of UnSeen Bowling Green History Walking Tours on Sept. 9.
This is the first time the schedule will feature three tours, which will run from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31 on select Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.
The schedule includes the Downtown Mischief & Murder Tour, Murder Mansion Cemetery Tour and the Pauline Tabor XXX Pub Crawl Tour.
The Downtown Mischief & Murder Tour is the regular-season tour, taking guests through historic downtown Bowling Green.
The Murder Mansion Tour leads guests through Fairview Cemetery, visiting the graves of some of the people who played a role in the infamous 1948 crime that took place at the mansion, and ends on the front lawn of the mansion on Cemetery Road.
The Pauline Tabor tour, which tells the story of Bowling Green’s world-famous madam, will return for a limited run for the 21-and-over crowd.
Historic RailPark & Train Museum Executive Director Jamie Johnson said the Pauline Tabor tour was almost sold out.
“Everything about Pauline is a sellout,” she said. “People are just intrigued by her story, and it’s not just the profession itself.”
Johnson said the tour doesn’t just explore Tabor’s past as a madam, but it “is a celebration of the tenacity of a woman who was able to create and operate a business during the late ’20s and early ’30s.”
The Murder Mansion Cemetery Tour will offer a look into author and Daily News Managing Editor Wes Swietek’s book, “The Cemetery Road Murders,” with an upgraded tour on select evenings.
The upgraded tour will include an opportunity to meet Swietek, with a Q&A conversation and book signing following the tour on the front lawn of the mansion.
Johnson said the regular-season attraction, Downtown Mischief and Murder, will return this year with a new set of stories never told before.
“The downtown tour is different every year and we are really excited to tell some of the new stories,” she said.
Tales about real events and real people are what makes up the tour and Johnson said these are the types of stories that “kind of live in the shadows.”
“We are presenting a dark side of our history, but it doesn’t mean that people aren’t interested in it,” she said. “We want to entertain and teach people. We like learning to be fun and want to make a connection where people get excited about history.”
All proceeds from UnSeen Bowling Green will go back to the RailPark, Johnson said.
“We are also still in need of tour guides and ‘ghost hosts’ for the tech part of the tour,” she said. Currently there are three tour guides, but Johnson said they could always use more.
Tour guests also have the option to pre-purchase copies of “The Cemetery Road Murders” by Swietek and “Pauline’s” by Pauline Tabor, which will be distributed to buyers during their tour.
Johnson said private tours for groups can also be booked outside of the regular tour dates by calling the RailPark.
For UnSeen BG tickets and more information, visit historicrailpark.com or contact the RailPark at 270-745-7317.