News_murdermansion101620-1.jpg
Buy Now

An UnSeen Bowling Green History Walking Tour in 2020 visits “Murder Mansion,” the site of an infamous double murder in 1948. The three UnSeen tours offered this year start Sept. 9.

 Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com

The Historic RailPark & Train Museum will begin its new season of UnSeen Bowling Green History Walking Tours on Sept. 9.

Recommended for you