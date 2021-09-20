The Historic RailPark & Train Museum’s UnSeen BG History Walking Tours have started, and they are putting a spotlight on Bowling Green’s mysteries, scandals and haunts.
This year’s walking tours are taking place in the downtown area every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday night from now until Halloween.
The fall schedule includes the Scandals & Scoundrels Tour and the Pauline Tabor Tour.
Scandals & Scoundrels is the main regular-season attraction, but the Pauline Tabor Tour is only for adults age 21 or older.
There are still spots available for Scandals & Scoundrels, which meets at Starbucks at Stadium Park Plaza before beginning at 6:30 p.m. The tour walks in intervals for 1.3 miles total, and there is one staircase on the journey.
Historic RailPark & Train Museum Executive Director Jamie Johnson said this tour is considered more family-friendly despite its mature themes and stories of murder.
“We want to offer a fun and entertaining experience for people, and we want to teach history,” Johnson said. “This is a fundraiser for the RailPark and Museum, but this doesn’t feel like a fundraiser. It’s a showcase of how history can be fun, while also helping to preserve the RailPark.”
There will also be two Meet the Author Tours on Sept. 26 and Oct. 16. They will provide the public with an opportunity for a meet-and-greet visit with author Ann DAngelo, whose book “Dark Highway” details one of the spots on the tour.
The book centers on the murder of Verna Garr Taylor, whose body was found in a ditch along a highway in rural Kentucky in the 1930s. A prominent Bowling Green man, Henry Denhardt, was charged with her murder.
Participants will hear from the author on her research for the book, and a question-and-answer session will immediately follow the tour. DAngelo will also sign copies of the book.
Tickets for the regular Scandals & Scoundrels tour are $18. Tickets for the upgraded tour with DAngelo are $28. All proceeds go to the RailPark & Train Museum.
Johnson said the Pauline Tabor Tour is essentially a pub crawl and all dates are already sold out with it being a limited series event.
“It’s a biographical story on Tabor, and we discuss her tell-all book,” Johnson said. “We try to highlight the circumstances of her particular career choice. She ran a brothel during a time when women weren’t running businesses. She was a trailblazer in that respect.”
For tickets and more information on the tours, visit unseenbgky.com or contact the RailPark at 270-745-7317.