The Historic RailPark & Train Museum will once again offer the UnSeen BG History Walking Tours.
New to the 2020 fall season will be the UnSeen Murder Mansion Tour. This tour will disclose the dark and mysterious history rooted around the infamous Murder Mansion killings that took place in June 1948.
“We pride ourselves on telling the most authentic stories out there, and we were so stoked when we got the opportunity to tell this story,” Historic RailPark and Train Museum Executive Director Jamie Johnson said. “There is just so much intrigue surrounding this heinous crime which took place in our small town.”
The museum is teaming up with Bowling Green Daily News Managing Editor Wes Swietek for a peek into his new book on the subject, titled “The Cemetery Road Murders,” which is being released in October.
The book is an extension of a 2019 series in the Daily News examining the 1948 murders at the home, which has been dubbed Murder Mansion ever since.
An upgraded tour called “Murder Mansion – Meet The Author” will offer an opportunity to meet Swietek and hear about his research for the book.
A Q&A conversation on the lawn of Murder Mansion will immediately follow the tour, and Swietek will also sign copies of his book.
This story has been carefully researched to ensure that attendees will get both the facts and the history that has been passed from generation to generation.
Johnson said adding Swietek is a “perfect partnership” for the tours as he can give firsthand knowledge on the case because of his extensive research.
“To have the author on site to provide all of that information is just incredible,” Johnson said.
The perpetrator of the Murder Mansion killings was troubled college student Harry Edward Kilgore, 25, of Glasgow.
On the morning of June 30, 1948, Kilgore killed prominent retired doctor C.B. Martin, 80, and his wife Martha, 79, – apparently because he felt jilted when the couple’s son married a young woman Kilgore briefly dated named Ruth McKinney.
Johnson said one reason for all the intrigue in the case is that some details will never be known.
News of the double homicide swept through the city, and then the nation and even overseas.
“People were horrified, but absolutely fascinated,” said retired attorney and Bowling Green historian Ray Buckberry, who was attending Bowling Green High School at the time and has done extensive research on the case, in a previous interview with the Daily News.
The tour will meet at Kereiakes Park and then continue at Fairview Cemetery before ending at Murder Mansion itself. UnSeen BG considers this tour family friendly, but it is at the parents’ discretion whether the tour is appropriate for children. The tour takes place over a distance of 1.5 total miles. The tours this year will be conducted in Fairview Cemetery from Sept. 10 to Oct. 30.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said that total capacity for each tour has been cut down, which has caused several dates to sell out already. Guests are also asked to wear masks during all tours.
Evening tours will be available select Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Tickets can be purchased online at UnSeenBG.com or by calling the Historic RailPark & Train Museum. Regular tour tickets are $22, Meet the Author Tour Tickets are $30, and signed copies of the book are $26.95.
– To learn more about these speciality tours, visit UnSeenBG.com as well as the tour’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.