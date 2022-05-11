Public service through nonprofit organizations and civic groups has always come with its own rewards for India Unseld, even as she has worked as part of the management team at Bowling Green’s Guarantee Pest Control.
Now that public service has earned Unseld a prestigious honor.
A Burkesville native who has been with Guarantee Pest Control for 10 years, Unseld on Tuesday was recognized as the 2022 Young Athena Award winner during the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Excellence Awards Luncheon at the Knicely Conference Center.
A past winner of the Kiwanian of the Year Award from Bowling Green’s Kiwanis Club, Unseld said: “I’m just really grateful for the nomination. I couldn’t do all that I do without Jesus Christ.”
Unseld is now on the board of directors for the Life’s Better Together nonprofit. She is also one of four city of Bowling Green representatives on the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County.
She was chosen for the award from a group of six total nominees. The others were Sarah Steen Bessinger, Magen Estep, Maegan Hance, Jessica Heffinger and Brooke Canary Schakat.
A news release said the Young Athena Award is presented to an area young woman who has emerged as a leader, demonstrates excellence and provides valuable service to her business, profession and community.
Also recognized at Tuesday’s luncheon were 2022 Athena Award winner Michele Humphrey of American Bank & Trust Co. and 2022 Small Business Person of the Year Mike Hughes of Cambridge Market and Café. Both of those winners were announced last month at a chamber news conference.
The Small Business Person of the Year Award was created in 1985 and has gone to such local business leaders as Joe Natcher, Johnny Webb and Doug Gorman.
Hughes joins the list of winners because of the entrepreneurship and leadership he has shown during 26 years as owner of Cambridge Market, which he has expanded to two locations.
The Athena Award recognizes women who excel in their professions, give back to their communities and help raise other leaders, especially women.
Humphrey was selected for the award from a group of nominees that included Tamara Glass of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Aurelia Spaulding of Western Kentucky University, Mary Vitale of SKY Property Management and Melanie Watts of LifeSkills Inc.
Humphrey, who has worked at a number of local banks during her career, has volunteered with such organizations as Kids on the Block and United Way.
Also presented Tuesday was an Honorary Athena Legacy Award, which went to the family of the late Cornelius Martin of the Martin Automotive Group.
“He (Martin) brought this award to Bowling Green years ago,” said Gail Martin, widow of Cornelius Martin. “We’d like for people to follow his example of mentoring people and giving opportunities to a diverse mix of people.”
