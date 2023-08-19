Editor's note: There are numerous unsolved murders on the books in southcentral Kentucky. For the three consecutive Sundays, we are profiling three such cases as a special offering of our Histories & Mysteries series titled "Unsolved."
It was no secret that Walker Ray strolled around with a hefty roll of cash in his pocket.
The Edmonson County man was described in area newspapers of the 1930s as a "wealthy farmer."
But Ray, 58-years-old in 1933, owned much more than a farm. He owned a lengthy list of properties in the region, including at least three houses and numerous land lots in Bowling Green near Bowling Green Country Club.
But it was the cash he reportedly had a habit of carrying that likely made him a target on a warm summer night.
• • •
Ray lived with his sister on a farm in Chalybeate near the Warren-Edmonson county line.
On Sunday, July 2, 1933, Ray was in Bowling Green with a friend, John Wingfield. The two apparently made the rounds of several local establishments. Prohibition didn't end nationally for a few more months, but getting a drink or two in Bowling Green was not a hard mission if you knew where to go. The pair parted ways around 11 that night when Ray dropped Wingfield off at his home on their way back from Bowling Green.
Ray continued on toward his house. The Edmonson man was one of the few in the area who had a car; a rarity shown by the fact that there was apparently no drivable road to his home.
Ray parked his car on the side of a dirt road and started walking through a treeline toward his home. He then had to cross a makeshift log bridge to get across Beaver Dam Creek.
It was there that his killer apparently struck.
Ray had not returned home by Tuesday, July 4, but his absence seemed to go largely unnoticed.
One of the tenant farmers who worked on the Ray property was Grover Renfrow. That morning he was crossing the log bridge when he saw Ray's body by the side of the creek. His skull was crushed.
Responding police theorized that the weapon used to kill Ray was "a tire tool," for unspecified reasons, although the description was later changed to the generic "blunt instrument."
There was also a quick theory for what happened, and the motive.
"His assailant was in hiding on the opposite side of the creek and sprang upon the man ...," the Daily News reported. "Mr. Ray was reputed to carry considerable money on his person and as no cash was found on the body, the theory of robbery is advanced."
Ray reportedly had about $175 cash on him – equivalent to about $4,000 today – an especially hefty sum considering it was in the midst of the Great Depression.
Edmonson County Attorney Pleas Saunders, a highly decorated veteran of World War I and well-known figure in the region, became the lead investigator on the case.
Saunders came to Bowling Green to try to trace Ray's movements that Sunday.
He soon got a promising lead. Ray and Wingfield had been in the company of two women that weekend.
One of the women, Grace Hinkle (who had numerous aliases), was heard asking about Ray's wealth after meeting him that weekend.
She was last seen heading to the Bowling Green bus station in the early morning hours of July 3 – just hours after it was assumed Ray had been killed – headed to Chicago.
The other woman, Bernice Bogle, 40, was also missing.
Saunders called Chicago police, who started searching for Hinkle. The hunt for Bogle ended in Nashville that Thursday, where the woman was found by Nashville police. While she was not formally charged, she was returned to Brownsville for questioning.
Investigators had also been scouring the crime scene near Beaver Creek and concluded that Ray may have been killed somewhere else and his body dumped near the creek.
There were also unconfirmed reports that Ray likely had a staggering $800 (or more) in cash on him when he was killed – about $19,000 today.
Bogle insisted that she had no connection to the crime. Hinkle was not found, but the search for her soon ended when authorities determined, for reasons never publicly disclosed, that the women were not involved.
The investigation stalled.
At some point that summer, Bowling Green's Rodes K. Myers, commonwealth's attorney, joined the investigation.
Myers was best known for most of his career as a flamboyant but brilliant attorney with many high-profile cases and clients. Notorious Bowling Green brothel owner Pauline Tabor was among his legal clients.
With forensic science not nearly as advanced as today, Myers focused on investigating known criminals in the area.
Myers first identified a man named Lee Rigsby, who had a lengthy criminal record, as a suspect.
Rigsby was in the Warren County Jail on larceny charges (he had allegedly stolen some brass and pipes from a local supply company) when Myers questioned him that August. A week after his questioning, Rigsby was charged with "operating a motor car without license" and fined $10. When he was unable to pay the fine, he was kept in jail.
Rigsby's attorney challenged his client's continued confinement, which was seen as a way for Myers to pressure, and keep tabs on, Rigsby, who was known as a "runner" to local police for his tendency to go missing when he was being sought for various crimes.
News accounts of the time don't reveal why, but Rigsby was also eventually cleared, although he continued to make news for his criminal exploits: a 1934 Daily News article noted that Rigsby, who had eluded police for seven weeks after being charged with being drunk and disorderly, was after his eventual arrest working with the "city gang. Chains being tied to hamper his fleetfooted tendencies."
With Rigsby cleared, Myers set his sites on a man named Homer Scruggs.
Like the two women, Scruggs had reportedly left town in a hurry the morning after Ray was killed and had a lengthy criminal history.
Scruggs was located in Arkansas in October and brought back to Brownsville for questioning after being charged with child desertion.
Myers declined to say much about what evidence linked Scruggs to the crime, other than "circumstances at present indicate he knows something about the case."
Then came the banner headline in the Oct. 24, 1933, Daily News: "Four Arrests Made in Walker Ray Slaying."
Scruggs and a man named Willie Sanders were charged with murder, Leslie Arbuckle and Woodie Fox were charged with being accessories before and after the fact. Scruggs was still in the Warren County jail while the other men were jailed in Brownsville.
Myers again declined to offer any information about the case against the men, other than to say there was evidence that the four discussed a plot to get Ray's money.
He did add that there were reports that Scruggs and Arbuckle quickly departed from Edmonson County about 7 a.m. the morning after Ray's murder.
The first step in the men's prosecution was what was called at the time an "examining trial" – what is now called a preliminary hearing where a judge decides whether there is enough evidence to present the case to a grand jury.
The step is usually a mere formality, but not in this case.
The examining trial was set for Halloween day, but before it could begin, Myers made a motion to dismiss the charges against the four men, which was granted.
Myers would only say the "nature of the case" forbade him from explaining the surprise move.
The news was not all bad for Myers at the time – in November he was elected as a state representative. The Bowling Green Democrat would go on to also serve as a state senator and from 1939-1943, the state's lieutenant governor.
As 1933 turned to 1934, the case remained unsolved. But that spring, newly elected Commonwealth's Attorney B.T. Rountree took on the case and renewed charges against the four men and added a 5th defendant, a man named Fred Vincent.
The men were tried in Edmonson Circuit Court in March. The case was almost concluded when there was another shocking development. Rountree asked the court to dismiss the charges against the five, saying he had new information in the case.
After the judge granted the motion to dismiss, Rountree announced that another man had been charged with Ray's murder: John Wingfield, the friend Ray had been with the night before his murder.
Like the previous suspects, Wingfield was a familiar figure to law enforcement.
He had been charged with a variety of crimes over the years – insurance fraud, embezzlement, gambling, drunk driving, etc. – but he was best known at the time as being affiliated with Jean's Pom Pom roadhouse on Louisville Road, just outside the Bowling Green city limits.
Roadhouses, a combination of gas station, eatery, motel, saloon and even dance hall, were notorious for being magnets for criminal activity such as illegal alcohol sales and gambling; the Pom Pom was no exception.
Rountree detailed some of the case against Wingfield, other than his admitted role as being the last known person to see Ray alive.
Rountree said the keys to Ray's car were not on him when his body was found, yet the car had been locked when discovered, meaning it was possible someone else had driven the car. Wingfield now admitted that he had driven Ray's car the night of the murder.
Most incriminating was that police had found the crank that went with Ray's car, and was possibly the murder weapon, in some woods halfway between the Ray and Wingfield homes.
Ada Pedigo, who would later marry Wingfield, was also charged with being an accessory to the Ray murder.
The trial was held in Edmonson County in November; unfortunately there was no known coverage of the trial at the time, except when the jury returned a verdict after a little more than two hours of deliberations: not guilty.
The Daily News reported that the case against Wingfield was "purely circumstantial."
But Wingfield's troubles with law enforcement continued. In 1938, officials led by County Attorney William H. Natcher raided dozens of local roadhouses and charged numerous people, including Wingfield, with various crimes, including running dance halls on Sundays.
As for the Ray murder, after officials tried to pin the case on 10 named suspects, it remains unsolved.
