Editor's note: There are numerous unsolved murders on the books in southcentral Kentucky. For the past three Sundays, we have been profiling three such cases as a special offering of our Histories & Mysteries series titled "Unsolved."
Things were not going well for Ishmael Guy in 1940.
In February, his wife, Hester, filed for a divorce. The divorce petition was soon withdrawn as Ishmael and Hester reconciled – but not for long.
On June 24, Hester filed for divorce again, also seeking custody of their two sons, who were 12 and 14.
Two weeks later, Ishmael Guy reported to work as usual around 8:30 a.m. at Conkin's watch shop at 331 East Main, where he worked as a watchmaker.
Shop owner Luther Conkin noticed nothing unusual as Guy walked behind the shop's counter. There were two customers in the store, as well as an employee of the Western Union telegram office located in the back of the watch shop.
Guy then retrieved something from a desk in the shop and disappeared into a back room. He reappeared a moment later in the doorway and said, "Look here fellows."
He then raised a .38 caliber pistol to his chest and pulled the trigger.
• • •
Guy's attempted suicide was unsuccessful. He was rushed in a police car to the county hospital, where Dr. A.D. Donnelly found that the bullet, which travelled through Guy's body and lodged in the shop's wall, had just barely missed Guy's heart.
Guy soon recovered. He began working as a mechanic, and in 1947 he took a job at Petrie Implement Company at the corner of Main and Clay streets. He was living with family on a small farm off Cemetery Road a few miles outside of Bowling Green in the Hardcastle community.
And then, on Feb. 7, 1948, he disappeared.
The exact circumstances are unknown – the only public record that remains is brief Daily News stories from the time where police ask anyone with information about Guy's whereabouts to contact them.
Then in 1949, there were headline-making developments.
Warren County Deputy Constable Virgil Hampton received a tip in late October that Guy's body had been dumped in a cave about a quarter mile off Cemetery Road near where he had lived.
When Hampton and others in law enforcement descended via rope into the brush-shrouded cave, also described as a sinkhole, they indeed found a skull and some bones, covered in some rocks and dirt, about 50 feet from the entrance.
County Attorney (and later longtime congressman) William H. Natcher told reporters that the skeletonized remains were assumed to be Guy's, and that "foul play was suspected." The reason: Coroner Chester Basham examined the skull and reported it showed signs of having been fractured on both sides.
Basham estimated that the remains had been in the cave about two years — exactly the timeframe since Guy's disappearance.
Officials believed "the victim was killed, carried to the cave, dropped into the cavern, and then buried in the passageway by his assailants," The Daily News reported.
Not only did authorities believe they had found Guy, they had suspects in his apparent murder.
Bennie Richey, 34, and Alvin Armour, 31, were questioned and jailed as material witnesses. Richey lived in the area and Armour was the son of cave property owner Hines Armour.
The two men knew Guy and had been previously questioned by police about the missing man.
The senior Armour said he had never explored the cave, which was surrounded by a barbed-wire fence.
A man named Don Kirby was also quizzed by police, but released without charges.
The next day, Halloween, officials again descended into the cave in search of more evidence, such as any remaining clothing.
And that's when the investigation turned truly weird.
• • •
Readers of the Daily News on that Halloween afternoon saw a banner headline: "Probe of Ishmael Guy's Disappearance Unearths Portions of Three Skeletons."
An accompanying picture showed Hampton and other law enforcement officers holding a skull with other bones laid out on a table.
The new developments were reported in newspapers across the state.
When officials searched the Cemetery Road cave that day, they found a portion of a second skull and other bones in another passage.
The cave, it appeared, was a murderer's dumping ground. Police said what appeared to be freshly dug earth was found next to the second set of remains.
"The pick marks appeared to have been made within the past month," Hampton said.
The discovery, however, made police question whether the first skull was Guy's.
"I felt certain that the skeleton was of Ishmael Guy, but now I don't know," Hampton said.
Officials planned to take the skulls to County Health Officer Dr. G.M. Wells for further examination.
Meanwhile, another set of remains, and another suspect, had entered the picture.
Hampton revealed that along with the tip about the body in the cave, he had gotten information that Guy's body might be under a small "cabin" in the notorious Burke's Alley slum in Bowling Green.
When Hampton searched the home's crawlspace, he did find two teeth and several bones. The dwelling had been the home of Robert Huskey, 50, who, despite being blind, was serving a five-year sentence in the state penitentiary at Eddyville for manslaughter.
Huskey, who had regular brushes with the law over the years, was involved with a woman named Hattie McKellar in 1948.
Things soured between the two in May when McKellar called police on Huskey, who was charged with being drunk and disorderly. He was fined $50 and spent 10 days in jail.
On June 5, McKellar was at Huskey's house when the blind man grabbed her by the arm, pulled her across the room to where he kept his gun and then shot her five times in the chest with a .32 caliber pistol.
Huskey then took a cab, first to his sister's house, and then to the jail where he reported the shooting.
When police arrived at the home, McKellar was still alive. She was rushed to the city hospital, but she died shortly after.
Hampton announced he was planning to travel to Eddyville to interview Huskey about the remains.
A longtime Hardcastle resident, meanwhile, told Coroner Basham that Native American remains had been previously discovered in the Cemetery Road cave. Hampton said that one of the skulls found did appear to be older than the other.
After Wells examined the remains, he called in biologist Dr. L.Y. Lancaster of Western State College (Now Western Kentucky University) for a second opinion.
The men agreed – the skulls found in the cave were those of Native Americans, dead some 200 years. The bone fragments were those of a bear.
Wells explained that the conditions in the cave had preserved the remains so that they looked more recent. The apparent fractures on the first skull, that of a Native American man about 40 years old, were actually just normal fissures in the bone, the men explained.
Richey and Alvin Armour were released from custody.
That left the remains under Huskey's cabin.
Hampton and Constable L.C. Stanley did visit Huskey at Eddyville. The inmate provided an alibi – he said he had been living in Louisville between January and March of 1948, the time when Guy disappeared.
The investigators determined Huskey was telling the truth, and he too was eliminated as a suspect. As for the remains, Huskey said he had no idea how they had gotten under his dwelling.
Like the source of the remains under the Burke's Alley cabin, the fate of Ishmael Guy remains unknown.