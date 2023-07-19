Smiths Grove is about to find itself the subject of a traffic study that will examine how its road network needs to change to handle future growth — and its in-progress Buc-ee's.
District 3 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday that a public meeting has been scheduled regarding a study that will take a look at South Main Street, also known as KY 101, between Brown Street and the I-65 interchange at the southern end of the city.
The meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in the Smiths Grove Fire Department located at 120 South Main St.
Titled the "Smiths Grove Traffic Operations Study," it will gauge existing and expected conditions along the artery in an effort to get ahead of the curve in a community that will soon be home to its own highly anticipated Buc-ee’s convenience store.
“We know Buc-ee’s is going to fundamentally change that entire area, but in addition to Buc-ee’s Smiths Grove has been growing on its own as well,” said Wes Watt, public information officer for District 3 of the KTC.
He said a combination of gradual business and residential growth has led to some fundamental traffic changes down the city’s main corridor, prompting a check-up on the side of the interstate opposite of where Buc-ee's is setting up shop.
“We know what Buc-ee’s is going to do as far as their entrance and how the traffic is going to be handled,” Watt said. “But now we need to look at the west part of I-65 where the main part of Smiths Grove is and see what we can do about improving things there both for the time being and more importantly for the future.”
According to a release, safety, along with alleviating congestion, are the KTC’s main concerns regarding KY 101. According to the cabinet, the roadway carries a heavy mix of local and regional traffic as it connects Smiths Grove and Scottsville with I-65.
Per the cabinet, rear-end, sideswipe, angle and opposing-left-turn collisions make up the majority of the crashes along the slice of KY 101 up for study.
According to the KTC, those kinds of accidents are commonly related to issues of access. Without improvement, they can be expected to increase in frequency.
“We are going to look at different concepts and ideas and present those to the community to get the community's feedback on how to handle the growth, the traffic safety and the congestion that’s going on now," Watt said. "And more particularly what will be going on in the future."
Watt said that, following the public meeting, a consultant will add all public comments into the study. He said it should be “completed and released probably late fall.”
Buc-ee’s, the popular Texas chain known for its food, merchandise and oversized stores, broke ground on its 31-acre site south of the interstate in early June.
According to the company, the massive roadside travel center has a planned footprint of 53,471 square feet and will offer 120 fueling stations. Buc-ee's estimated the store will bring "at least 200 jobs" to the area.
When it opens, Smiths Grove will join Richmond as the only other Kentucky community home to the off-highway giant.