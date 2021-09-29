Several fall festivities in Bowling Green will focus on providing entertainment for families of all ages.
Lost River Cave’s 10th annual Scarecrow Trail will be available to the public in full starting Saturday.
Scarecrows created by local businesses and families are on display across the park’s walking trails.
Katie Cielinski, director of development at Lost River Cave, said it received a record 75 scarecrows for this year’s attraction.
“It’s an exciting event that takes a lot of work from the staff,” she said. “The biggest contribution comes from the community. It’s a huge effort by a lot of people that even more people enjoy. We see thousands of people come through for it. Last year, we estimated 40,000 people came through the park during the month of October.”
Scarecrows will be up for the public to view from dawn to dusk until Oct. 24.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cielinski urged visitors to “be respectful of anyone on the trail.” She said masks are also welcomed.
“The event itself is an important fundraiser, but it gives us the opportunity to encourage folks to walk the trail and engage with nature together,” she said. “That’s our mission for the public.”
Visitors will also be able to decide which scarecrow will be named the people’s choice winner. The first-, second- and third-place winners will be selected by a panel of judges. Walking the trails is free of charge.
On Oct. 16, the city of Bowling Green will host its “Harvest Festival” downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festival will shut down part of Main Street near Fountain Square Park and part of College Street to accommodate the attractions.
The festival will return after its pandemic-related hiatus in 2020.
“It started out as a way for people to experience downtown,” city Community Engagement Coordinator Emily Angel said. “The big piece is that this event requires multiple agencies and support from local leaders to happen. It’s our way to give back to the community in a large-scale way.”
Circus Square and Fountain Square parks will host dozens of activities for children such as a straw bale maze, carnival games, inflatable obstacle courses, face painting and a community art project in front of the Capitol Arts Center.
All attractions will be free to the public with the exception of food, which will be offered during the festival.
Then, starting at 5 p.m. that night, the SOKY Marketplace Pavilion will host its “CropTober Fest” celebration aimed for a more adult crowd.
Angel said events during that festival will include axe throwing, a beer garden, more food trucks, cornhole, musical performances and a haunted house.
“Around 7,000 people came through when we last had festivals in 2019,” Angel said. “People enjoy just coming and going. We are expecting a good crowd with everything being so spread out throughout the day.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.