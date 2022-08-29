City police called Monday morning to Henry F. Moss Middle School for a reported shooting arrived at the school and found no such thing had taken place.
A juvenile was charged Monday afternoon with second-degree terroristic threatening following an investigation by the Bowling Green Police Department.
The BGPD said officers responded to a 911 call at the school on Russellville Road.
The caller was an unknown juvenile male calling from a 911-only phone who stated that a school shooting was happening at Moss, BGPD said. The call then disconnected.
Police reported to the scene and determined there was no threat at the school.
BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said officers went to Moss Middle School and nearby Jennings Creek Elementary School in response to the original call.
“While we were en route, dispatchers called (Moss) to see what was going on and we were told then there was no emergency there,” Ward said.
Officers remained at the location walking the area to ensure students’ safety.
Warren County Public Schools issued a statement Monday about the incident, saying city police responded to a 911 call that indicated an emergency at the school, and that officers responded and conducted an investigation that determined there was no threat.
“As always, the safety of our students is our top priority and communication with our parents/guardians is critical as we continue to work together to serve our students,” the statement from the district said.
The school district said that, after determining there was no immediate threat, officers remained on the scene and worked with district and school leaders as the police investigation continued.
Ward said officers were in and out at Moss and Jennings Creek throughout the day, and the focus of the investigation shifted over the course of the day to who made the 911 call and from where.
