A Bowling Green man was killed in a single-vehicle automobile crash Friday on Cemetery Road.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower revealed Sunday that Jon Boyer, 40, was killed in the crash. 

The sheriff’s office responded to the accident near 12774 Cemetery Road and found the driver of the wrecked vehicle, Boyer, on the ground.

Both he and a female passenger were “alert and responsive,” according to the sheriff’s office report.

Boyer reportedly said that he believed he had injured a rib. He was taken to the Medical Center for treatment.

The sheriff’s office was later notified that Boyer had died as a result of his injuries. The name of the female passenger was not released.

