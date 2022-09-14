ATF, the Bowling Green Fire Department, Western Kentucky University Police and other emergency officials investigate the grounds around Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after evacuating students, faculty and staff from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky University Police block off the grounds around Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after students, faculty and staff were evacuated from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
ATF, the Bowling Green Fire Department, Western Kentucky University Police and other emergency officials investigate the grounds around Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after evacuating students, faculty and staff from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky University students, faculty and staff stand outside Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after being evacuated from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
State Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, stands with other Western Kentucky University students, faculty and staff outside Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after being evacuated from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Bowling Green Fire Department helps investigate the grounds around Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after students, faculty and staff were evacuated from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky University Police tape off the grounds around Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after students, faculty and staff were evacuated from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
ATF, the Bowling Green Fire Department, Western Kentucky University Police and other emergency officials investigate the grounds around Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after evacuating students, faculty and staff from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
ATF, the Bowling Green Fire Department, Western Kentucky University Police and other emergency officials investigate the grounds around Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after evacuating students, faculty and staff from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
ATF, the Bowling Green Fire Department, Western Kentucky University Police and other emergency officials investigate the grounds around Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after evacuating students, faculty and staff from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky University students, faculty and staff stand outside Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after being evacuated from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighters investigate the grounds around and in Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after students, faculty and staff were evacuated from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
ATF, the Bowling Green Fire Department, Western Kentucky University Police and other emergency officials investigate the grounds around Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after evacuating students, faculty and staff from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky University Police block off the grounds around Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after students, faculty and staff were evacuated from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
ATF, the Bowling Green Fire Department, Western Kentucky University Police and other emergency officials investigate the grounds around Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after evacuating students, faculty and staff from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky University students, faculty and staff stand outside Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after being evacuated from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
State Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, stands with other Western Kentucky University students, faculty and staff outside Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after being evacuated from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Bowling Green Fire Department helps investigate the grounds around Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after students, faculty and staff were evacuated from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky University Police tape off the grounds around Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after students, faculty and staff were evacuated from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
ATF, the Bowling Green Fire Department, Western Kentucky University Police and other emergency officials investigate the grounds around Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after evacuating students, faculty and staff from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
ATF, the Bowling Green Fire Department, Western Kentucky University Police and other emergency officials investigate the grounds around Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after evacuating students, faculty and staff from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
ATF, the Bowling Green Fire Department, Western Kentucky University Police and other emergency officials investigate the grounds around Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after evacuating students, faculty and staff from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky University students, faculty and staff stand outside Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after being evacuated from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighters investigate the grounds around and in Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after students, faculty and staff were evacuated from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Classes were suspended Wednesday morning on Western Kentucky University’s main campus and several buildings were evacuated after university police responded to the discovery of a potential explosive device behind Cherry Hall.
Shortly after police officially determined the device posed no threat, a bomb threat was posted on social media that brought police to Parking Structure 2 between E.A. Diddle Arena and Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Western Kentucky University Police Department sent out an alert at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday about the discovery of the device near Cherry Hall.
WKUPD spokeswoman Officer Melissa Bailey said the person who found the device behind Cherry Hall near the Faculty House notified WKUPD Chief Mitch Walker.
“We’re waiting on it to be identified, but we believe it to be construction-related,” Bailey said Wednesday morning.
WKU’s budget calls for renovation and restoration work to be done at historic Cherry Hall, and a large area of dirt behind the building shows evidence of the ongoing work.
Posts on WKUPD’s website and WKU’s Twitter page noted that law enforcement did not believe this to be an “active threat situation.”
In addition to Cherry Hall and the Faculty House, all students, faculty and staff were evacuated from Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson Hall, College High Hall and Potter Hall in response to the discovery of the device.
All classes on the Bowling Green campus were suspended until further notice, according to an alert posted at 10:56 a.m.
Buildings at the bottom of the hill remained open.
At 12:07 p.m., a text alert said the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the material found on campus was construction-related and posed no threat to campus, and that classes were to resume at 1:50 p.m.
Eight minutes after that post, however, an alert was posted on WKU’s Twitter page that police were on the scene of Parking Structure 2 after a bomb threat was reported in that area.
Bailey said the threat was made on Yik Yak, a social media app that allows users to post anonymously within a five-mile radius of their location.
“We have been working with Yik Yak authorities to identify the subject who made the post and we will further investigate from there,” Bailey said.
Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, WKUPD posted that the threat against Parking Structure 2 was unfounded and a person of interest was in custody.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.