Law enforcement is investigating a suspicious package containing white powder that was sent to the Bowling Green home of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, according to a report from Politico.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported via social media Monday night that the package was removed and transported to the Bowling Green Fire Department for analysis. The preliminary analysis identified the substance as non-toxic. Further analysis will be conducted on both the substance and package, according to the sheriff's office.
The original report cited Sergio Gor, an adviser to the senator, who said a large envelope arrived at Paul's Bowling Green home from an unknown sender.
Timothy Beam, an FBI spokesman, confirmed in an email that the FBI's Louisville branch is working with the Warren County Sheriff's Office and Capitol Hill Police by providing forensic and technical support to the investigation.
The Daily News has reached out to Paul's office requesting comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.