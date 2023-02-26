Dallas Jones, owner of Beech Bend Raceway and Amusement Park, died Saturday at the age of 82.
Jones is credited with revitalizing Beech Bend after he purchased the Raceway in 1984 and the amusement park a few years later.
“Beech Bend Raceway regrets to inform you that Dallas Jones passed away early this morning,” according to a Beech Bend Raceway Facebook post Saturday. “The Jones Family would like to extend our gratitude to all that have reached out with sympathies and heartfelt messages throughout the day.
“Dallas lived a life most would dream of full of experiences and a loving family. He impacted man lives and was loved by so many. He will be greatly missed.”
The Cleaton native was the third of nine children, according to his obituary.
“Dallas developed a love for cars early on and bought his first car, a used 1956 Chevrolet, from the money he earned helping other farmers in the neighborhood after finishing his duties at home,” according to the obituary.
His interest in racing cars led him to Beech Bend, which he eventually purchased.
The revitalized Beech Bend Raceway helped bring many of the numerous car-related events that are now a major part of Bowling Green’s tourism scene.
Jones picked up the award named in his honor, the Dallas Jones Lifetime Achievement Award, from The Southern Kentucky Hospitality Association earlier this year.
Jones’ resurrection of the Beech Bend Raceway and news of his passing elicited hundreds of comments from racing enthusiasts and groups this weekend.
IHRA Motorsports posted a typical comment on its Facebook page: “The entire IHRA Family sends it condolences to the Jones Family and Beech Bend Raceway’s employees ... Dallas was a legend in our sport and will be missed.”
