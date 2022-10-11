Growth in Warren County comes with growth in the number of people in need, but now a partnership between the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and the Feeding America – Kentucky’s Heartland organization is helping address the need.
Warren Fiscal Court in September approved spending $5,565 for Sunbelt Construction to widen a door at the Ephram White gymnasium building to accommodate the large shipments of food items coming from Feeding America for distribution to low-income and elderly residents.
“We’ll now be able to unload semi-trucks and separate the items there at Ephram White,” said county Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer. “Feeding America has provided the freezer and refrigerator space.”
Kummer said that the food distribution at county parks has provided food boxes to 26,000 county residents since it started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of those food boxes have been provided to low-income families through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s The Emergency Food Assistance Program, but Feeding America staffer Cristy Reynolds told the fiscal court magistrates at a meeting held Monday that another USDA program is aimed at helping seniors age 60 and over.
“Warren County has a larger population than most of the counties we serve, so there’s a higher need,” Reynolds said. “We’ve been looking at how best to meet those needs.
“This partnership is going to be game-changer, especially for seniors.”
Reynolds and Kummer explained that seniors can pick up food boxes at Ephram White Park any weekday. In some cases, they can even have the boxes delivered.
“If a senior is homebound, they can be approved to have a box delivered,” Reynolds said. “We look at that on a case-by-case basis.”
The food distributions to low-income families that take place at the park on the second Monday of each month will continue.
Kummer said anyone interested in learning if they qualify for the food boxes through the low-income or seniors programs can call the parks office at 270-842-5302 or Feeding America’s Elizabethtown office at 270-769-6997.
Kummer also announced at Monday’s meeting that the parks department has entered into an agreement with the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport to help with ice and snow removal and with mowing some airport property. The magistrates approved the agreement that will allow the airport to use two of the parks department dump trucks with snow blades and a remote-controlled mower to get to hard-to-access areas on airport property.
“This will be a big asset to the airport,” said Susan Harmon, the airport’s manager. “The snow equipment will help us clear the runways faster and minimize closings. Our equipment has a lot of age, so this will be more efficient.”
As for the remote-controlled mower, Harmon said she saw one in use at the Lexington airport and inquired about using the one bought by the county parks department for mowing along Interstate 65.
“I asked Chris (Kummer) about it, and he was on board,” said Harmon. “Instead of purchasing one, we were able to enter into a partnership.”
In other action at Monday’s meeting, the magistrates voted to spend another $325,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars on infrastructure. They approved using the ARPA funds to pay for a water line extension by the Warren County Water District on Moon Road in the northern end of the county.
“This will improve water pressure and volume to areas along that road,” said county Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “It will also improve fire protection in that area.”
Warren County was allocated nearly $26 million in ARPA funds over two years and has spent it on employee bonuses, tourist attractions, broadband internet expansion and infrastructure projects.
After last month’s approval of spending nearly $500,000 to purchase and operate a trolley for local tourist sites, county Treasurer Greg Burrell said the county was down to about $3 million in unspent ARPA funds.
Other spending items approved at Monday’s meeting:
• $19,890.91 to Hale General Contracting for repairs to the roof of a county building on 13th Avenue that was used in the past by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
• $21,787.72 to Scott & Ritter Inc. for a change of materials on the Neptune Way storm sewer remediation.
• $24,454 to Trailer World to purchase a trailer for hauling skid steers and attachments for the county road department.
The next fiscal court meeting is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m.