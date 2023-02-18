Changes are coming to the historic Warren County Courthouse, and the first steps were taken Friday by Warren Fiscal Court.
The fiscal court's magistrates voted 6-0 to approve the $91,235.28 bid of Mohawk Carpet Distribution Inc. for removal, disposal and replacement of flooring on the second floor of the East 10th Avenue courthouse that was built in 1868 and last underwent a significant renovation in 1971.
Flooring will be replaced in the courtroom where the magistrates meet, as well as in the county finance department offices and the offices of county Judge-Executive Doug Gorman and his staff.
Gorman, who was elected in November and took office in January, said the flooring replacement is but one of the upgrades he has in mind for the second floor.
Painting and reconfiguring the 6,000-square-foot second-floor space is also in the works, and Gorman said bids for that work could be on the fiscal court agenda as soon as next month.
"The second floor has had only minor work done since 1971," Gorman said. "We're going to modernize it and upgrade it. It will mean easier access for the general public.
"We'll put in some carpet that's easier to maintain and longer-lasting. I look at it as a 30-year fix."
The renovation will include creation of a conference room to the rear of the courtroom, improvement of that room's acoustics and replacement of the courtroom's wood-and-metal chairs that Gorman said date to 1954.
A project this extensive will mean some disruptions, including the possible relocation of at least one fiscal court meeting.
"We have the ability, with notice, to have fiscal court meetings at city hall (across College Street from the courthouse)," Gorman said. "I imagine we'll only have to meet there one time in the summer when the renovation is going on."
Another action taken by magistrates Friday is expected to expand the capabilities of the county building department to do inspections and building plan reviews.
The magistrates approved the request of county Public Works Director Josh Moore to submit an application to the Kentucky Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction for local expanded jurisdiction.
Moore said the expanded jurisdiction will allow county building department staff to do inspections and plan reviews on not only residential buildings but also on the larger commercial buildings that are starting to be built in previously rural areas of the county.
"We now have the building inspectors and electrical inspectors on staff to handle the larger commercial buildings," Moore said. "This will allow us to do those and be equal to what the city is already doing."
Moore expects the expanded jurisdiction to be granted sometime this summer, and he believes it will help his building department and facilitate local building projects.
"It will bring in more revenue for us, and it will also better serve the builders," he said. "Instead of waiting on a state inspector, we can do those inspections in-house."
In other action at Friday's meeting, the magistrates approved two items that will help meet the utility needs of the Envision AESC electric vehicle battery plant and other factories locating in the Kentucky Transpark industrial park in the northern end of the county.
Approved were the conveyance of 1.39 acres in the Transpark to the Warren County Water District for location of a water tower and conveyance of 3.52 acres to Warren Rural Electric Cooperative for establishment of an electric substation.
The magistrates approved on first reading a rezoning of 24.58 acres at 979 Moorman Lane that is expected to lead to development of 187 single-family townhomes.
Fiscal court is next scheduled to meet on Friday, March 3 at 9 a.m.