GLASGOW – A dollar bill that Barren County Economic Authority Executive Director Maureen Carpenter received Tuesday from U.S. Department of Agriculture representative Hilda Legg was purely symbolic, but the news that Legg brought to Carpenter could be much more valuable for Glasgow-area small business owners.
Legg, the USDA’s Kentucky rural development director, was on hand along with U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, in front of the BCEA’s offices on Green Street in Glasgow to announce that the BCEA is receiving a $99,999 USDA grant that will be used to establish a revolving loan fund to support small and emerging businesses.
Legg rounded the amount up to $100,000 with her gift of a buck, noting that applications for the USDA funding score better if they’re under the $100,000 threshold.
Carpenter welcomed the chance to apply for the grant, saying the money comes at an opportune time for small businesses.
“We’re always looking for opportunities for funding,” Carpenter said. “We need it now because so many businesses have had a hard time during the (coronavirus) pandemic.
“There have been a few businesses that haven’t reopened, and you’re still seeing the reduced capacity at restaurants.”
Carpenter said the grant will be used to establish a revolving loan fund that will award loans of up to $20,000 each. Those loans will be paid back at a 2 percent interest rate, with the money going back into the fund.
“We can provide five loans of $20,000 each,” Carpenter said. “If people don’t need $20,000, we can do smaller loans. It’s not an optimal time to start a business, so I don’t think we’ll be flooded with applications. We’re looking to maximize the grant funding.”
Guthrie said the way the loan fund is structured will allow for ailing Barren County small businesses to be helped now and for years to come.
“So many businesses have been devastated by COVID-19,” Guthrie said. “People put their lives into building these businesses, and this can help them get through this difficult time. The revolving loan fund provides an opportunity for the loans to be paid back and then go on to help others.”
Carpenter hopes the grant funding can spur entrepreneurship and help revitalize downtown businesses in Glasgow, Cave City and Park City.
In her application to the USDA, Carpenter estimated that the grant funding could help create 20 new jobs, but she said Tuesday that wise use of the money could lead to “much more” than 20 jobs.
She has assembled a committee that will review loan applications, saying: “We want to make sure we’re careful with the funds.”
The BCEA website said loans are to be paid back in three to five years.
Barren County small businesses interested in applying for loans through the BCEA fund can visit barrencoea.com and find more information and an application.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.