Local utilities don’t anticipate usage will hit capacity as more people quarantine at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. and Warren County Water District all said their operations are business as usual even with a slight increase in residential usage over business usage.
Jeff White, electric system manager at BGMU, said the slight increase in residential utility usage is evened out because many businesses in Bowling Green are now closed. Gov. Andy Beshear ordered nonessential businesses to shut down Monday night in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“As far as capacity, we don’t have any capacity issues,” White said. “There’s been a small increase in residential, but this time of year for us it is not an issue.”
White noted the utility systems usually peak in August, and BGMU doesn’t have any concerns about meeting current needs.
White said the water services in Bowling Green are also working normally, but he urged citizens to stop flushing wet wipes down toilets. “There has been an issue with that,” he said.
Kim Phelps, senior director of communications and public relations for WRECC, said “all is well.”
“Our peak times are more when the weather is extreme either really cold or really hot,” she said. “We see some kind of increases in demand then.”
John Dix, general manager of the Warren County Water District, said utility demand is about the same as usual this time of year.
“I do expect that to drop some as our manufacturing facilities slow down,” he said. “We also adjusted our work schedule accordingly and implemented our emergency protocol as far as operations.”
Dix said the protocol includes setting up different teams on different days working at the water district.
“It eliminates a lot of interaction and maintains social distance,” he said. “We strongly encourage people to pay by website or pay by phone and keep their bills current. We are not doing any cut-offs, but the customer is still responsible for their bill.”
– Follow Daily News reporter Will Whaley on Twitter @Will_Whaley_ or visit bgdailynews.com.
